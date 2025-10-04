Livestream With Co. in Reserve Vladimir Trukhan
Today At 21:00 MSK/ 20:00 CET / 14:00 EST
‼️At 21:00 MSK/ 20:00 CET / 14:00 EST we’ll be streaming live with Colonel in reserve Vladimir Trukhan
Livestream will be broadcasted to:
Our Rumble (https://rumble.com/v6zumdk-vladimir-trukhan-and-eastcalling.html)
Our Telegram (https://t.me/EastCalling)
Our X (https://x.com/East_Calling)
❗️Ask question here with #question
Language: Russian / English
Join our Telegram chat here https://t.me/EastCallingChat
