Livestream with Larry C. Johnson October 07, 2025

On current agenda
East Calling
Oct 07, 2025
Discussed:

  • Transfer of Tomahawks to Ukraine;

  • Drone hysteria in Europe and state of affairs in the West.

  • Can Europe do anything other than talking?

  • Best and worst case scenario for Ukraine

  • Murder of Charlie Kirk

