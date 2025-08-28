🔥Today at 10:00 EST/ 16:00 CET/ 17:00 MSK we will be streaming live with Larry C. Johnson - former CIA officer and intelligence analyst, and former planner and advisor at the US State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism.



Watch us live at



Our X

Our Odysee (for those who have Rumble and X blocked)

Our Rumble (hope it works)



We'll be discussing arms supply and prospects of peaceful settlement in Ukraine.



Language: English



Follow East Calling on Telegram!