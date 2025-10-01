Livestream With Marat Khairullin
At 17:30 MSK/ 16:30 CET / 10:30 EST we’ll be streaming live with journalist and our good friend Marat Khairullin
On foreign agents
Thanks for reading East’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Livestream will be broadcasted to:
Our Rumble (https://rumble.com/v6ze9ku-marat-khairullin-and-eastcalling.html)
Our Telegram (https://t.me/EastCalling) (hopefully it will work in Russia)
Our X (https://x.com/East_Calling)
Language: English/Russian
