Lt. Colonel in Reserve Oleg Shalandin Interviews author and commentator Tathagata Bhattacharya (English Only Edit) October 17, 2025

Intro: There was the military conflict between India and Pakistan, so what is going on now in India, and what have we learned about that conflict in retrospect?

03:20 The current ruling party of India and Indian nationalism.

05:20 The response of the ruling class in India and their mistakes in the political and military response.

18:03 What is India’s Nuclear Doctrine? What about Pakistan’s?

32:02 What is the current state of the Indian armed forces and what are your thoughts on Putin offering India four more S400s? (Tathagata also mentions the S500 as well as airframes that Russia can provide to India.)

Thanks for watching!

If you value this project and all of our many interviews, you are now able to contribute to us directly via our buy me a coffee link!