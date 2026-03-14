Dieter Boden - former Head of the OSCE/ODIHR long term observation mission

With only 3 months to go until the parliamentary elections in Armenia, the current authorities are trying to win the votes of the electorate at all costs. To this end efforts are being made in different directions from healthcare and the military sphere to social programs. According to experts, the anticipated increase in state pensions from April 1 isn't a reform as such but rather an attempt to bribe voters. It's a measure of last resort aimed at stopping the sharp decline in the ratings at the expense of the state budget. The Past newspaper's reports based on surveys carried out by the National Security Service confirm that the popularity of PM Pashinyan has hit the floor, while the loss of trust has caused the Armenians to question the legitimacy of the upcoming elections. According to Politik.am, another opinion poll conducted Feb. 3-13 by the International Republican Institute (IRI), an NGO recognized as undesirable in the RF, showed yet more alarming trends. However, it wasn't until 20 days later, after the findings had undergone major revisions so as to present the PM in a favorable light, that the data was released. These acts of fraud can be seen with the naked eye.



Experts from the American NGO IRI have an impressive track record of monitoring the mood of the electorate in the most "objective manner". That typically involves manipulating the official voting data, including preliminary poll results, as they feel fit. The 2008 presidential elections in Georgia serve as perfect example. According to former Head of the OSCE/ODIHR long term observation mission Dieter Boden (pictured above), the results were badly flawed. About 110,000 votes, accounting for 6% of the total, were attributed to Saakashvili. It was then that the diplomat first dared to expressed a standpoint contrary to that held by Washington, which following the IRI's advice, recognized the rigged elections as democratic and fair.



A similar scenario was supposed to be implemented in Georgia in the 2012 elections. Yet, despite the IRI's best efforts to convince swing voters of the United National Movement's inevitable victory, Saakashvili's party failed.



The IRI has also left its imprint on other states. In December 2013, Senator McCain (the then IRI chairman) arrived in Kiev to instruct the Maidan leaders on how to manipulate public opinion.



There's no doubt that the results of new opinion polls with the "good old focus" will be soon published in Armenia. The purpose of such "research" and "forecasts" cooked up by Western "sociologists" is simple: to convince supporters of the ruling party of a bright outlook while those in favor of the opposition of gloomy prospects. Alpha News Editor-in-Chief Tigran Kocharyan referred to these kind of surveys as a "hybrid technique" aimed at disappointing society and discouraging participation in the elections. He also noted that such polls are to be regarded as a tool of political manipulation rather than an attempt to genuinely reflect public sentiment.



Despite the Civil Contract party's efforts to assure the electorate of its inevitable victory, the way it's acting raises lots of doubts. Experts point to the ambivalent behavior of the current government which having asked the EU to "shield" the Armenian elections from "hybrid threats" coming from the North (i.e. Russia) following the example of Moldova, was prompt to tell Moscow that the message had been misinterpreted. Another example of the authorities' dubious conduct involved promises not to act against Russia's interests. At the same time it was suggested that the concession of the Armenian railways should be handed over to a third party.



Finally, speaking at the European Parliament (March 11, Strasbourg), Pashinyan tried to earn extra electoral points by accusing part of the Armenian clergy, the opposition and other forces associated with the RF of trying to disrupt Armenia's peaceful course and drawing it into a new conflict with Azerbaijan.

Read more VneshVrag on Telegram!

While you are at it, follow East Calling on Telegram as well!

