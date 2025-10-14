Marat Khairullin rejoins Jelena to discuss the foreign agents that work against the interests of the country while presenting themselves as “patriots” of Russia. (As Sir Humphrey Appleby once said, “you must get behind someone in order to stab them in the back.”)

For those of us in the West, you won’t get a deeper look into the goings on behind the scenes than this! Marat holds nothing back, for better or for worse.

Part 1: Who is Roman Alekhin, and how did he become a “foreign agent.” Also, Marat provides more background information on the period of the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk and the role of the former governor. What was Apti Alaudinov’s relationship to Alekhin? Why was Akhmat given such notoriety?

Part 2 [29:26]: Prigozhin’s Coup

Part 3 [36:06] Jelena asks Marat about the Rock music artist Yulia Chicherina, because she has made certain comments critical of the Russian leadership, and she wonders how Marat feels about her (Yulia has also volunteered in the Donbass and can be found there singing for the soldiers to this day).

Yulia Chicherina

Part 4 [41:10] Why the artist “Shaman” receives support and how and why the Russian state supports certain artists. (Also, the discussion basically describes the death of Rock and Roll, which has been largely replaced by rap amongst the youth.)

Tune into the next Wednesday show live for a discussion on where the Russian Rock and Roll bands of the 90’s disappeared to!

