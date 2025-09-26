Marat Khairullin Returns to East Calling Live! (English-Edit)

This was an incredibly dense interview with Marat Khairullin that touched on the aspects of the early post-Maidan era of 2014. There was a lot here that even Jelena didn’t know. Marat discusses the events that took place in these early days when he carried a camera throughout the Donbass, and he tells stories full of names like Strelkov, Motorola, Givi, and more.

It was a time of profound courageousness but also anxiety about what was to come. It’s important to reexamine the root causes of the conflict that engulfs Russia, Ukraine, and the whole world today. Nobody can tell this story better than Marat Khairullin!

It’s a video that I cannot really provide timestamps for. I recommend that you pour yourself a glass and listen carefully, several times even.

