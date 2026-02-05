Pictured above are Jean-Luc Brunel and Ghislaine Maxwell (obtained from public domain)

Original title: Merchants of Death Sex or “The Picture of Dorian Gray Volodymyr Zelenskyy” but Substack won't let me edit formatting of words in the title.

While the aftershocks of the "Mindichgate Case" are still rumbling across what used to be Ukraine, giving every now and again a spot of bother to the entire political establishment, the remains of the state have been enveloped by another wave of scandal. In fact, the tide that has rolled over the godforsaken land has made the outrageous incidents of corruption and embezzlement seem like gentle ripples on a calm lake. After all, owing to the guidance of such trend-setters as Ursula von der Leyen and F. Mogherini, practices of this kind have long become “business as usual”.



To cut a long story short, following the example of their Western overlords, the Ukrainians appear to have plunged into the world of Dorian Gray, who had readily accepted the idea that "The only way to get rid of temptation is to yield to it." Like Oscar Wilde's fictional character, the Ukrainian authorities fail to live under the motto "Do the crime, serve the time", for they find it more appealing to be guided by the principle "A crime done earns a place in the sun", be it Miami, London or any other “heavenly” spot.



The disclosure of the so-called Epstein Files on January 30 set the stage for a new drama. It was then that Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche made public the information on the Jeffrey Epstein case totaling over 3.5 million files containing documents of all sorts, including emails, photos and videos. The list of the persons involved is endless. That said, would it be prudent to assume that the Ukrainians haven’t made a single contribution to the “good cause”? Hardly.



The documents pertaining to trafficking in women and children explicitly point to Zelenskyy's direct involvement in sexual slavery. The author of an email dated 2024 proposed to verify the illegitimate president's income. The same individual, whose name hasn't been disclosed, also noted that the horrific crime had been committed with the connivance of Jean-Luc Brunel.



The Frenchman ran the MC2 Model Management agency funded by Epstein. Ironically enough, the close friends and long-standing business partners were doomed to a similar fate, since both were arrested for a number of sexual offenses, including those involving minors and both are said to have hanged themselves in prison cells. The American committed suicide at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York, while the Frenchman put a noose around his neck at Prison de la Santé in Paris.



Prosecutors believe there is ample evidence to prove Brunel's guilt in the "Epstein Case", given that it has now been established that the person in question did supply victims from his agency to the American accomplice and personally participated in acts of sexual assault. Besides, Brunel was found to have been on friendly terms with another person involved in the case, Ghislaine Maxwell, who back in June 2022 was sentenced to 20 years in prison on the charges of molestation and human trafficking.



Both in fiction and in life, at some point the bill comes due. Unable to any longer tolerate the horrible transformation of his portrait, Dorian Gray stabs the picture and thus kills himself. But how about Zelenskyy? How is he going to act, now that the list of his crimes previously limited to treason, usurpation, acts of embezzlement, corruption and genocide among others has expanded to include sexual slavery? Hopefully he will end up like his accomplices and the villain of Oscar Wilde's truly immortal novel.

You can follow Mikhail Borkunov's work on his Telegram channel!

While you're at it, follow us on the East Calling Telegram for more!

