NATO and Ukraine are becoming more and more like Biden - their collective life in their own virtual reality is becoming like that of a person with severe Alzheimer's. False memory not only replaces real events, but serves as an excuse for increasingly senseless actions. Now, in the real world, the AFU at the beginning of July was confidently entrenched at the level of two thousand corpses per day (based on materials from InterceptZ). In one tiny village of Glubokoe, the third brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is being killed, and in the shining virtual world of the enemy, they are about to take Volchansk by the ass and announce this as the greatest achievement of NATO weapons at the opening of the brainless summit. Because PR is everything, but the real situation on earth is nothing - defeat on the battlefield can be stupidly undone by not mentioning it in the media. Now is the era of post-truth, which means whoever has the thickest newspaper is right.

Zelensky's problem is that virtual reality will never actually happen, and this is very difficult to accept. It’s like accepting the truth about your condition in alcohol or drug addiction. If we draw such a parallel, we can say that it is not just one country that is on the ropes here, but a whole group of countries. And just like in a real painful addiction, they can no longer get off it, the disease has reached such a stage that it is impossible to live without a new dose. It’s wildly scary to sober up and look into the eyes of the pile of accumulated problems.

This is exactly what is happening with the Western bloc opposing us. Orban’s visit, first to Kyiv, then to Moscow, was perceived by the deepest observers as attempts by the Fuhrer Zelensky to hint to the West - if they don’t accept him into NATO, he will go to negotiate with Moscow. Look, I have a whole Orban at my beck and call. At the same time, any normal person would have long ago asked the question - why do I need NATO when it has failed so much? Who will protect Zelensky as a result of this massacre?

Don’t forget, even if we make peace now, there will still be a huge destroyed country in the center of Europe with a million people killed. In the end, someone has to answer for this. It is clear that the Fuhrer himself hopes to sit out not even in the USA, but in Israel or in Colombia. Only a personal drone from the Houthis can fly to Israel safely, and the Iron Dome will not save you.

NATO's main problem today is that the collective West really doesn't know what to do with the Ukraine. “We got ourselves into deep trouble, but we had no plans to get out.” They cannot impose their game on us on any track. Moreover, the idiocy of the situation lies in the fact that no one in the West takes into account the real state of affairs at the front. In fact, on earth we are fighting, of course, with Ukronazi mercenaries. But the sopatka is specifically broken in the entire West. And the whole world is watching such a demonstration of Russian power and drawing conclusions about when such an instructive performance will be repeated.

That’s why we are now cross-stitching the Ukraine, destroying the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Moreover, pay attention, without haste, very slowly - that is, we will leave most of the destroyed Ukraine on the neck of the West. And the more damage we cause at the peak, the harder it will be for them to recover later. Now let's walk along the front and see what's happening there.

In the Glubokoe area, Ukrops, using tactics where first unprepared but more numerous freshly captured recruits, as well as former prisoners who signed contracts, rush into battle, and only then more professional units are introduced, were able to advance to the village along the forest belt from the reservoir, leaving a large number of personnel dead. Ours continue to hold the defense in the village, repelling attacks and destroying equipment, including the supply ammunition. Aviation, artillery and TOS are working against the enemy. Strikes are being carried out at AFU deployment points. Thus, on a large air defense operation of the 12th brigade we worked with ODAB-1000.

In the Volchansky sector, units of the Russian Armed Forces crossed the Seversky Donets River in the area of ​​the village of Bugrovatka and are now consolidating the occupied bridgehead, expanding it. In Volchansk, ours continue to dismantle the Citadel (a district of high-rise buildings), in the basements of which the garrison of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, consisting of the 71st brigade and units of the Main Intelligence Directorate, is sheltering, in the hope that reinforcements will approach them across the river from the southern part of the city. But this is opposed on our part. Moreover, this microdistrict is being dismantled in the literal sense of the word. The buildings there, as a result of actions including those of our Aerospace forces, are being leveled by floors. Several high-rise buildings have come under the control of our army, and the rest are “losing strategic value” for the AFU.

East of Volchansk, the Ukrainian Armed Forces were unable to accumulate forces for a breakthrough. And after several FABs arrived in the village of Tikhoe, the forces there were thinned out even more. The Ukrops continue to try to transport reinforcements across the Volchya River to the northern bank. Our reconnaissance monitors this, after which strikes are launched against those crossing. Identified watercraft and bridge-laying vessels are also destroyed, which is especially painful for the enemy. Our army is also working behind enemy lines, striking at equipment, factories in Kharkov, where military products are produced and stored, as well as at temporary deployment points. For example, in the area of ​​the village of Bely Kolodez, the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed a large PVD of the 57th Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of a feed mill.

In the Kupyansky direction, our armed forces advanced in one more area to the south of the settlement of Olshana towards the south-eastern part of Petropavlovka. In the Krakhmalny area, our units entered the southern part of the village of Peschanoe. This is the last settlement before Kruglyakovka, where the crossing over the Oskol River is located. The Russian Armed Forces constantly attack crossings using aviation.

Thus, a blow was struck at the crossing in the Kupyansk-Uzlovoy area, but the AFU restore embankments in the shortest possible time. The capture of Peschanoe will make it possible to use not only aviation to destroy them, but also to use artillery on their ranks. Taking fire control of the crossing area will allow us to disrupt the transfer of reinforcements and supplies for the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the eastern bank.

Our other goals are not ignored either. For example, in the village of Boguslavka, a large point of temporary deployment of the enemy, where the AFU were trying to accumulate forces, was struck by several FAB-500s. In parallel, our army’s assault operations intensified in the Stelmakhovka area. Another area of ​​fighting came to life - our units advanced to the settlement of Nevskoye, and also went from the settlement of Ploschanka to Makeevka. At the same time, to the north they reached the Zherebets River. In the village of Liman, the Russian Armed Forces attacked the enemy's position, destroying personnel, equipment and fuel supplies of the 18th and 93rd brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Chasov Yar last week, our armed forces liberated the Kanal microdistrict and continue to clear the Orlova tract between it and Kalinovka from the enemy. Attacks are being carried out on Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities in the western part of the city. The Oktyabrsky (Zhovtnevy) and Novy microdistricts are especially densely fortified. In the village of Grigorovka, an ammunition warehouse was destroyed. In the Toretsky section of the Donetsk direction, our army completely liberated the village of Chigari. This is the southeastern part of the village of Yuzhny (Pivdennoye/Leninskoye), located between the Gagarin and Yuzhnaya mines. Previously, ours broke through to the southern part of Kirovo (Pivnichnoe) - precisely north of the waste heaps of the Yuzhnaya mine, and are now knocking out the AFU from the fortifications dug there. We continued the liberation of Yuzhny itself, entering the northern part of Artemovo (Zaliznoe) and Sotsgorodok.

In the southern part of Kirovo, we broke through the defenses and entered the area of ​​high-rise buildings, in which they advanced along Novaya Street to the northern part of the microdistrict. To the west of the village of Shumy, the Russian Armed Forces occupied the dump of the Severnaya mine, on which enemy fortifications were located, and entered the forest, taking control of its southern half. In the northeast of Kirovo, our armed forces are advancing along Kalinovaya street and in the buildings to the south of it, and also entered the village of Druzhba from the side of the Seversky Donets-Donbass canal, going out onto Sadovaya Street in its eastern part. In the area of ​​the canal itself, the AFU are knocked out from the strongholds located along it. In Novgorod (New York), units of the Russian Armed Forces have expanded control in its southern part and are fighting for the central part of the village, while continuing to clear Yuryevka of the enemy. Behind the Petrovskaya Gora block, where fighting is already taking place, there is a supply route for the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the village of Sukhaya Balka. By cutting it, ours will significantly disrupt the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units. Our Aerospace Forces are actively working in this direction, delivering various “gifts” to the Ukrops.

In the Pokrovsky sector, our units are advancing in several directions at once. In the Novoaleksandrovka area, control was expanded to the north and towards Vozdvizhenka. We almost reached the village of Lozovatskoye. To the south of the railway we took another Ukrop stronghold and leveled the line between the tracks and Evgenovka. Our Ministry of Defense announced the liberation of the village of Sokol after its final clearing and the entry of our army into the village of Voskhod. In Evgenovka, Ukrops are being pushed back to the western part of the village, near the river. Over the past week, our military took control of the fields south of Evgenovka and Sokol, going north-west of Novosyolovka Persha to the headquarters and taking fire control of the road to the village of Zhelannoe. Anticipating a bad outcome for themselves, the AFU have recently been actively removing whatever they can from the village.

Novoselovka Persha is the largest fortified area in front of Selidovo. Large strongholds were equipped in the area, and a lot of forces and equipment were concentrated in the village. Our drone operators are constantly identifying Bradley and Abrams infantry fighting vehicles, of which 5 units were destroyed here (a total of 15 such tanks were destroyed). Now we have advanced to Novoselovka Persha from the side of Novopokrovsky, coming out from the east to a large stronghold and approaching farms near the village from the northeast. That is, now this defense is taken into a “bag” from three sides, plus the logistics for it are under our control. Therefore, Ukrainians will not be able to sit in it for a long time.

In Krasnogorovka, units of our army took control of all multi-story buildings in the city. In the north-eastern part of the city there are battles in the area of ​​the central hospital and for the last remaining houses in which the enemy is still holding in the Vostochny district. In the western part of the city, our fighters are fighting their way into the private sector towards the northern outskirts, breaking into strongholds that the Ukrainians have set up in houses. In the northern part of Krasnogorovka the Lozovaya River flows, behind which there are only a few streets. There are crossings through it to the main part of the city in two places. In the northeast today, the AFU no longer have the opportunity to use them, so for logistics there remains only the road in the northwest, which is what ours are now striving for. Cutting this crossing will lead to the fact that the AFU units sitting in the city to the east will actually fall into the bag and be cut off from supplies by land.

Therefore, once we gain access to the river in the western part of the city will mean that all of it, with the exception of a couple of streets beyond the river, will be under our control.

In the Yuzhnodonetsk direction in Konstantinovka, the AFU decided to organize a counterattack in the direction of Paraskovievka, which those who survived quickly regretted. Our fighters knew in advance about the upcoming actions, and as a result the attack was repulsed. The attackers were almost completely destroyed.

South of Paraskovievka, ours are pressing on Konstantinovka from two directions: along the headquarters from Novomikhailovka and from the side of strongholds from the southeast. Ukrops complain that the Russian Armed Forces have pulled up TOS in this direction. Our units continue to approach the Konstantinovka-Ugledar highway. Particularly significant progress was noted in the Vladimirovka region, where our soldiers expanded control to the northwest and north of the quarry. Thus, the threat of cutting this road has already developed in several sections at once. After which, supplying the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Ugledar will only be possible from the direction of Bogoyavlenka.

