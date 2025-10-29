photo (obtained from public domain) shows Alexander Gabuev, dining on leftovers from his masters’ table

The hungry opposition, fed on leftovers from their Western masters’ table, isn’t particularly happy to see the relations between Baku and Moscow thaw after the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Aktau on December 25, 2024, resulting in the deaths of 39 out of 67 passengers, including 7 out of 16 Russians.

Fearing it’d lose its grip on Baku, the collective West set out to cause a bit of rain on V. Putin and I. Aliyev’s “parade” - the talks that took place in Dushanbe on October 9 within the framework of the CIS Council of Heads of State summit.

The plane crash was the first issue addressed by Putin. The audience was reminded of the president’s apologies for the tragedy that had occurred in Russia’s airspace as well as of the condolences he’d expressed to the families of the victims.

He also emphasized that Moscow was giving all possible assistance in the investigation of the case and was doing everything necessary to provide compensation. According to the President, Russia is committed to “conducting an objective assessment of the incident and determining the true cause” of the crash, which, among other things, had been brought about by a Ukrainian drone, or rather the debris resultant from its downing by two air defense missiles.

Back in August 2025, the Azerbaijani leader told Fox News that although Baku didn’t consider the plane crash to be a deliberate attack, they still demanded Russia’s repentance for her “sin”. How exactly that was supposed to be expressed, whether by kneeling or in some other way, remains unclear. It is noteworthy that a month earlier Aliyev’s rhetoric had been different, to put it mildly. At that time he vowed (perhaps even on the Quran, sitting cross-legged on the top of Mount Besh Barmag) that he’d prepare documents to be submitted to international courts against Moscow in connection with the plane crash.

Anyway, as if suddenly remembering that Azerbaijani businesses are currently handling trillions of rubles in Russia (some rumors have it that the combined annual revenue of Azerbaijani enterprises exceeds RUB 8 trillion), Ilham Aliyev decided to change his tune. At a certain point he started thanking Vladimir Putin for keeping the situation under control.

Not the one to miss out on self-enrichment opportunities, the Azerbaijani president equivocally noted that the relations between the two states had been successfully developing not only in terms of trade and economic cooperation, but also in a number of other directions. “There has been no slowdown or setback in any other areas”, he said, adding that “on the contrary, the roadmaps we’ve approved are being successfully implemented.”

The majority of those present at the negotiations were happy to see things take a positive turn, much owing to Vladimir Putin’s approach underpinned by the motto “Honesty is the best policy.” However, some political analysts argue that Baku would have liked to see Moscow make additional commitments, but these expectations were never met. The question of whether or not the Azerbaijani will be satisfied with what Russia is already doing remains unanswered.

In particular, Andranik Migranyan, Chairman of the Scientific Council of the Institute of CIS Countries, believes that the long-lasting cooling of the relations between the countries may be reversed through Azerbaijan’s initiative. According to him, “after Turkey’s blatant interference in the politics of the South Caucasus, Aliyev felt he was in position to talk to Russia in a different [boorish] manner.” Now, however, that he is aware of “where the line should be drawn” he has to change his ways. “Russia still plays an important role in the Azerbaijani market and communications. Aliyev is a smart man capable of admitting his mistake before it’s too late.”

At the same time, Migranyan noted that there are no plans to intensify cooperation in the CIS, as “despite the presence of such integration structures as the EAEU and the CSTO, the West hasn’t stopped promoting the concept of geopolitical pluralism which was extensively explored by Zbigniew Brzezinski.”

This is also evidenced by some of the materials recently released by pro-Western media agencies. Take, for instance, the article on “How Moscow’s Xenophobic Migration Policy is Impacting Relations with Central Asia” published on the Carnegie Politika website on October 1. The resource as such is supposedly dedicated to the analysis of events unfolding in Russia and Eurasia based on the biased interpretations of the Berlin Carnegie Center’s staff and visiting experts. The organization’s activities are considered undesirable in Russia undesirable, while its head, Alexander Gabuev, pictured in the photo below, is currently on a wanted list.

The “analysis” reveals that Central Asia has long been discontented with the authorities’ failure to address the anti-migrant campaign allegedly initiated by Russia. The example of Baku has shown that such sentiments should be used to advantage rather than ignored. According to this account, Azerbaijan has stood up for its citizens by engaging in a conflict with the Kremlin.

Inspired by Baku, Central Asian states have allegedly set out to openly condemn the actions of the RF authorities and reconsider their relations with Moscow for the first time in many years. In practical terms, the report says, the authorities of Central Asian states are helping their citizens to land jobs elsewhere - in Europe, the Middle East, several Asian countries, and even China - “where declining demographics are increasing demand for migrants” from the region.

However, these pseudo-analysts still have to admit that the region’s dependence on remittances from Russian labor migrants remains high. In 2024 alone, out of the $15 billion in remittances sent to Uzbekistan from abroad, $11.5 billion came from Russia. This accounts for 14% of Uzbekistan’s GDP. In Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, remittances account for up to 40% of their GDP. Contrary to the collective West’s expectations, labor migration was not the main issue discussed during Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to Dushanbe. Only 3 out of the 16 documents signed by the Russian and Tajik parties on the eve of the Summit were directly devoted to migration. These included an agreement on the legal status of representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Migration in both countries, an intergovernmental agreement on medical examination of migrant workers in Tajikistan (that is, before their arrival in the RF) and a Protocol on Amendments to the agreement addressing the recruitment procedures for Tajik citizens.

In fact, Moscow’s migration policy is gradually transitioning to a new level, as the Concept of State Migration Policy for 2026-2030, approved on October 15, 2022, focuses not on increasing the population through Central Asian citizens, but on strengthening control, digitalization, and the task of attracting only those migrants who share the “traditional spiritual and moral values” of Russian society.

According to experts, while the previous Concept was focused on developing migration mechanisms, today the influx of foreign labor is a well-established phenomenon that requires new approaches, including those addressing security issues. Some of the measures are aimed at creating opportunities for foreigners to engage in skilled work. In Russia, there is a stereotype suggesting that migrants from Central Asia are only suitable for blue collar jobs that do not require any special knowledge or skills. However, this is no longer the case. As Russian political analyst Sergey Markelov points out, “A number of promising companies are now emerging in the CIS states. Kazakhstan has recently seen the “birth” of its first “unicorn”, a startup with a market value of more than a billion dollars. Neighboring countries are also gradually developing in this direction. Russia is now taking this into account, creating opportunities for foreigners to find relevant jobs and obtain degrees in our country.”

Thus, the new Concept will usher in a new era in the migration policy. That’ll be an era of sustainable order, an era capable of strengthening the relations between Russia and the Central Asian states. The next step will be the adoption of a number of regulations to implement the goals outlined in the document.

Despite their best efforts, the Westerners’ foolish plan has failed, both in Baku and Central Asian states.

Mikhail Borkunov, @VneshVrag