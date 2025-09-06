Oleg Shalandin and Lt. Colonel (Ret.) Vladimir Trukhan Q&A
Two military professionals of the Russian Federation answer questions.
Vladimir Trukhan responds to a commenter worried about ethnic minorities in Russia, and gives his own opinion about the ignorance of ethnic nationalism.
Oleg Shalandin and Vladimir Trukhan give their initial reaction to the statement that the US would supply ERAM missiles to Ukraine.
Vladimir Trukhan answers a question from one of our English-language subscribers about the “Oreshnik” in that typical Trukhan way!
Thanks for watching!
Follow us on Telegram for more!
I wish there was more translated video of Colonel Trukhan. He's a funny and smart man. Between him, Andrei Martyanov and Alexandr Rogers you get the real story.