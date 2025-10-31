On the Russian Media Sphere

Yes, a lot of correct words were said in the video we have posted here. But, please, mind the second part of the video (a smaller one), where our good friend, Chief editor of ExternalEnemy channel Mikhail Borkunov explains who Montyan is, which he did long ago, and how she became listed as terrorist and extremist.

Moreover, there is such an inconvenient fact that Montyan became an author of a column “Специально для RT” (Special for RT - all the mentions of that have been removed, but I have managed to find a proof of Montyan’s channel [reference “Конторские” (Kontrorskiye) is aimed at project “Контора”. part of which our comrade Borkunov used to be involved with, and he collected and exposed everything that Montyan did against the Russian Federation). And she was also participating in Vladimir’s Soloviev’s shows, all of a sudden, being presented as an “adequate Ukrainian” (Like Anatoly Shariy, who now resides in Spain. Frankly speaking, despite Shariy, Montyan and Podolyaka are all strawberries of the same field, yes, I intentionally list Podolyaka together with him and Montyan, as Shairiy is the least disgusting of all the three, as he is more or less honest in what he does.)

Now, such a twist in scenario, and now Montyan is an enemy 😏. Also, media personalities pretend as if they do not even know who she is. Although, I must admit, at some point Montyan started having issues with Soloviev and this sweet pair had several fights. Last year, I have written a very polite article regarding the Russian media sphere. In general, I have a lot of questions to RT and Soloviev, as to those, who drag different kinds of questionable speakers to their shows, and how then these people suddenly change shoes and start being anti-Russian. Is everything fine with editorial policy? Or. maybe the problem is much deeper?

So-called “Z-bloggers”... Alekhin, Mardan, now Montyan. We all are waiting, who is next? People here might have noticed, that we never quote certain channels that are extremely popular in the West, and when respected people use those as sources, it is really very sad. By the way, the Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation has English version of their channel (https://t.me/mod_russia_en), where they publish boring, yet truthful data. One of the best channels on the military topics ever is Позывной “Кацман” (https://t.me/pozivnoy_kazman) - this is not advertisement, but recommendation, we read them ourselves. Not to mention Marat Khairullin of course.

Despite large variety of different “pro-Russian” channels, those that are truly pro-Russian are quite a few.

Moreover, a reminder of what the average “military blogger” in Russia could look like. I think, a lot people know who Sladkov is. But here is what he was saying regarding his work himself.

The more crap, the more subscribers. We measure our popularity, our luck in what thoughts we carry - this is still the number of subscribers.

Mind what you read and watch. Always choose quality over quantity.