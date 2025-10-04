[Background] On September 29th, 2025, there was an incident near a Lithuanian military base in the town of Rukla where a UAV crashed into an apartment building. After this happened, accusations were spread that Russian “shaheds” (Gerans) were responsible, but this was obviously false. The authorities now deny anything happened in Rukla, and even the original reports of “shaheds” are being referred to as Russian propaganda. Yes, the Russians are being accused of making anti-Russian propaganda. The incident itself was most likely the result of an accident relating to a training exercise.

A document of approval for training exercises near Rukla between September 10th and October 10th, 2025

Tina Queen:



The opening lines from the blurb for one of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels reads as follows: “ Six shots. Five dead. A heartland city thrown into terror. But within hours cops have it solved. A slam-dunk case”.



Sadly enough, reality sometimes resembles fictional scenarios, which is evidenced by such screaming headlines as: “NATO shoots down Russian drones in Polish airspace, accusing Moscow of being “absolutely reckless” (CNN)



An epidemic of insanity has now hit the Lithuanians.

Influenced by a wave of anti-Russian sentiments, they have been prompt to accuse the Kremlin of acting violently towards the world.



While the protagonist of Lee Child’s novel, Jack Reacher, had good reason to suspect James Barr, a former Army infantry sniper, who had previously gone on a killing spree in conditions similar to those being investigated, during the Gulf War in Kuwait, Vilnius doesn’t.



Following the September 29 incident, when a UAV hit an apartment building in the town of Rukla, leaving loads of civilians wounded, a response from Lithuanian media agencies didn’t take long to arrive. Roughly speaking, it translates as follows: “Russian drones have hit a NATO base! The Kremlin is seeding chaos!”



As one might expect, the incident has caused a number of speculations, some of which have gone as far as to suggest that Moscow has purposely spread fake news. Was there any point in doing so? Hardly.



The fictional character of Jack Reacher couldn’t have been expected to investigate the case. However, even without his assistance, it has been established that the culprits behind the crime were a group of Lithuanian “warriors” who “in the middle of the night” had been trained to operate UAVs under the command of Gruppenführer General-Lieutenant Remigius Baltrėnas.



Whether because of the soldiers’ ignorance or, possibly, due to their being in a state of drunken oblivion, the drones ended up hitting civilian infrastructure and killing about two dozen people or so.



Chaos and panic followed, much to the delight of Lithuanian and Western media agencies that were prompt to spread the news of the Russian drone attacks.



In Lee Child’s novel Jack Reacher didn’t let his personal biases interfere with the investigation. As a result, James Barr, unfairly accused of the massacre, was found innocent. Guess who the real perpetrators were? Quite predictably, a Russian gang masquerading as legitimate businessmen…



Read more from Tina Queen at VneshVrag

Also, follow us on the East Calling Telegram