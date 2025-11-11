East’s Substack

East’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Skeptic's avatar
A Skeptic
2d

Thanks for your great work!

We've restacked and shared this link on 'The Stacks'

https://askeptic.substack.com/p/the-stacks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
2d

Every time I see Pashinyan I feel like he's tripping hard, and I feelike I've taken some bad acid. He does look totally different without that beard. But the feeling is the same.

We're told the biggest embassy the US has in the world is in Yerevan, which is pathetic.

Maybe they should put an US embassy in San Francisco, or, well. Why bother the people doing bad drugs and the homeless here with an American presence.

I saw a cop pulled someone over. The guy must have been watching television while driving drunk....

Armenia has a bigger diaspora than those who live there. Or is that moldy Moldova?

I think they are gonna send a bunch of arms to Armenia and make it the next Ukraine UkroNam which Russia will have to demilitarize and if necessary deNaziefy. Of course I am not suggesting there are any Nazies in Armenia, yet. Give it time....

Meanwhile, at least Nazie sPelllosi is gonna retire with her ill gotten gains and continue to be the shame of my city San Francisco.

It used to be nice here. I am told. Before the Nazies took over.

Now they won't even let you in to rehab when you are trying to get off fentanyl, they kick you out on the street , basically killing people. For shame , San Francisco is a terrorist torture state. Gavin Gruesome is a child killer .

Actually, only Russia can save Armenia. And San Francisco.... probably can't be saved at all

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 East Calling
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture