In the past few weeks, Baku has once again demonstrated its reluctance to establish friendly relations with its neighbor after the signing of the so-called “Washington Agreements.” Azerbaijani President Aliyev has made several statements that reveal the true nature of his policies which hardly envisage peace with Armenia.

Not only does he claim Lake Sevan to be “Azerbaijani Goycha,” but he also says the entire territory of Armenia is historically Azerbaijani land, and suggests that 300,000 Azerbaijanis should return to Armenia. Daring in essence, these statements have a flavor of territorial claims, the unwillingness to accept Armenian sovereignty as well as an attempt to exert further pressure on the Azerbaijani public opinion. Meanwhile, the Armenian authorities keep on talking about “peace,” “the era of peace,” and the “historic agreements” signed under the watchful eye of the US. If you scrutinize these documents, you will find no mention of security mechanisms, nor will you spot any guarantees of territorial integrity or tools to prevent aggression.

Trump’s bold statements suggesting that “peace in the Caucasus has been achieved through American diplomacy” are far from being truthful, for the US partners aren’t acting as mediators, but rather as witnesses to the signed agreements. They are not taking on any obligations. On the pretext of creating stability in Armenia, they’re actually striving to gain a foothold in the region so as to continue acting against Russia.

Washington hasn’t established any monitoring groups or systems. Instead it’s created a facade concealing the real geopolitical intentions. Armenia has been left to be ripped apart, while Western forces have come to possess a convenient tool for exerting pressure on both Moscow and Yerevan. In response to Aliyev’s statements, a member of the Azerbaijani parliament recently said, “Armenia must open a corridor for Azerbaijan. If it does not, we’ll force it to.” Doesn’t sound like diplomacy, does it? It’s an ultimatum. Every time such statements are made, Pashinyan plunges into a long and circumstantial narrative about “peace,” “a new region for cooperation,” and “an era of mutual trust.” It seems that despite being threatened, Armenia has adopted a reconciliation tone, which creates a dangerous asymmetry with one party waging an information war and the other making concessions and convincing the public of the long-awaited “peace” having triumphed. However, things aren’t as rosy as they seem.

The fact remains: it was neither the US nor Europe that stopped the 2020 war. It was entirely Russia’s feat. On November 9, 2020, Moscow became the actor that prevented a large-scale tragedy. But for Russian mediation, Azerbaijani troops would’ve gone far beyond Karabakh and entered the territory of Armenia.

Back then Russia’s involvement prevented bloodshed. However, today, the Armenian authorities are seen to be banking on wrong allies and partners, making the remaining military and diplomatic security mechanisms null and void.

For the West, Armenia is a tool, rather than an end goal. The development and security of the republic don’t matter as long as a foothold in Transcaucasia is ensured. To this end Pashinyan is being pushed to distance himself from Moscow, withdraw from the CSTO and enter into a “new partnership” with NATO.

What lies behind the luring words about human rights is a simple formula: the weaker Armenia is, the more opportunities there’re to use its territory and internal contradictions to the advantage of the West.

Aliyev’s statements about Goycha, “Western Azerbaijan” and the “corridor by force” are not just phrases. They are elements of a long-term strategy of pressure. While Yerevan continues to believe in the “Washington Peace,” Baku is openly preparing for the next phase.

It’s high time Armenia discarded its rose-tinted glasses and realized that peace without Russia is as impossible as a building without a foundation. The sooner this simple truth is admitted, the better the chance for the country to avoid another blow. The time has come for Armenia to stop playing into the hands of others. Peace on paper with no guarantees is the calm before the storm.

Unless the government stops scratching the backs of the officials in Ankara, Baku, and Washington, the “the bell” for Yerevan may toll any moment.