Nikol Pashinyan's current attack on the clergy of the Armenian Apostolic Church (AAC) has nothing to do with "reforms", faith or morality. This essentially political act is reaching its climax at the most "appropriate" moment - six months before the parliamentary elections, when the government is

is racing against time to cement its feet of clay by revising the agenda and neutralizing independent centers of influence.



The AAC is not just a house of worship. It's a trustworthy partner capable of providing moral guidance and a powerful institution of historic significance free from state control. While the Church never gets involved in elections, it can influence public opinion far more effectively than any political party possibly can. From the PM’s perspective, that's exactly where danger lies...



More than anything else Pashinyan with his low approval rating fears that instead of being blessed and supported, he may be condemned and subsequently convicted in the court of public opinion.



Now half a year before the election, Pashinyan is trying to kill two or, rather, three birds with one stone, the first one being the task of shifting public attention from the gloomy socio-economic situation brought about by his failure to keep the promises of 2018 to the AAC.



So far these efforts have proved effective, since the emotionally-charged topic has made the other hot-button issues such as pensions, state debts and inefficient governance fade in significance.



The second “bird” is the challenge of building a team of dedicated supporters among all those inclined to regard the Church as a relic of the past that has to be done away with.



The third and the most important goal is to force the institution that is not governed vertically by the executive branch and can’t therefore be dismissed by decree or replaced by a government decision into submission. To this end the good old tools such as discrediting and public attacks among others have come in handy. The "reform" aims to replace the independent clergy with subservient officials.



To sum up, the ongoing conflict isn't about the clash between the Church and society. It's about a struggle between an independent body and the authorities. In fact, any other institution that refuses to dance to the PM's tune may find itself victimized and oppressed one day. By acting the way he is, Pashinyan is striving to retain power, much to the detriment of the state.



Driven by the desire to ensure a firm grip on his electorate so as not to lose the election and the monopoly on the "truth", he's seeking out ways to further widen the chasm between the Church and the Armenians.



Now that the countdown for the big race has begun, Pashinyan's attacks on the AAC have become more vigorous than ever before. Is the PM acting as a savior or a pest? The answer to this question is obvious.



