Report by the Commander of the Strategic Missile Forces, Sergei Karakayev, on the successful test of the "Sarmat" missile

Позывной “Кацман” comments:



🈁Let’s go through the Emperor’s statements about, undoubtedly, the Day of the Event (and not just the day, but a much longer period - we’ve been waiting for this for a long time, but we finally got it).





Russia was forced to consider ensuring its strategic security after the US withdrawal from the ABM Treaty,

Putin emphasized



Well, from a political point of view - it’s right to say it. But in reality, the green light for all projects to prepare the Empire for the Real Great War was probably given much earlier. When we were offered to join NATO, we were fobbed off and patted on the shoulder. Then the questions were settled. And many projects have their roots from the times of the Red Empire, such as the planned cruise missile systems (PKB) and maneuverable guided missile systems (UBB). Or from the early 90s, like the “Status-6” system, an integral part of which are the Poseidon 2M39 anti-submarine missiles and their carriers.



▪️The “Oreshnik” complex can be equipped with nuclear warheads





Well, I guess only kindergartens and elementary schools still believe that this complex is only non-nuclear. And that there are indeed SBMs in it, and this is the main equipment, could have been read long ago, say, in the jubilee article on Kapustin Yar. Although everyone knew it from the very beginning. They just don’t need non-nuclear ones, and we don’t have SBMs, probably, only on ATGM and shells from 122/125mm and lower





▪️Russian missile systems ensure guaranteed overcoming of existing and prospective ABM systems

...And ensuring decapitating and disarming strikes....



▪️Russia continues work on improving the “Kinzhal” complex, including improving accuracy in the non-nuclear version

Well, the accuracy there is a bit lower than that of its land-based “Two-horned” 9M723-1UTTH/9M723-2, because the base is air, that is, there is always a greater error in determining the exact location of the launch platform than on the land version. But this is a solvable and solvable problem. And it’s almost solved. The accuracy there is quite good. In March 2022, they hit exactly where they wanted, in Delatino



▪️The President congratulated the military on the successful test of the “Sarmat

And there’s something to congratulate on! For the first time, a product of such a technological level has completed the ENTIRE test program without a hitch. In full.





▪️The successful launch of the “Sarmat” will allow the first regiment to be put on alert by the end of the year, the commander of the Strategic Missile Forces stated;

Obviously, this is not the first successful launch, otherwise there would be no talk about it.



It’s clear that the first regiment will not be in the composition of 6 or 10 silos, as required by the regulations, but for now 2 silos and a command post, as is usually done. Everything is ready, they were just waiting for the missile.

▪️The range of the "Sarmat" missile can be over 35 thousand km, the president emphasized;



That is, it's a global missile, capable of either a partial orbital bombing option, or the 15Y71 PKB on this missile can travel "like a stone bouncing off the atmosphere", and maneuvering for a couple of tens of thousands of kilometers after completing the acceleration...

What is a partial orbital scheme - see here.



▪️The deployment of "Sarmat" launchers will significantly enhance the combat capabilities of the ground group of strategic nuclear forces, the commander of the Strategic Missile Forces noted;



▪️The "Sarmat" complex is being created to replace the "Voyevoda" and surpasses its predecessor in range, the commander of the Strategic Missile Forces reported;



Well, that's understandable, the range of the 15A18M is no more than 15 thousand km. And here it's declared to be over 35 thousand km. By the way, we're not the Chinese, and the range is declared only after it's confirmed by a real launch. So there was such a launch, and it was from a positioning area - the video of the launch clearly shows the standard SHPU, modernized from the one that contained the 15A18M. And we can also see the "insides" of the new UCP for the 15P028 ICBM with the 15A28 "Sarmat" ICBM. By the way, the new "pit" (UCP) is even more spacious and, so to speak, modern than the "pit" for the "Yars" with any letters in the silo version of basing. And, by the way, it's roughly clear when this launch was. There are hints in the NOTAMs.



The launch itself, of course, is impressive. Power, strength, a throw weight of over 10 tons... and from 3-4 PKB 15Y71 (or more - other, more compact ones) and up to ... unguided bombs (but definitely not 10 of them, but much more - there are no restrictions now, but we won't speculate on the number here, otherwise we might guess it😳). UB bombs, as an option of equipping - are also possible. As well as "light" or "heavy" monoblocks. If needed... For ... a hundred megatons. For the 15A18M, a "light" monoblock is available.



Persistence and hard work for the Empire are always rewarded by the Emperor! Vivat Imperium!