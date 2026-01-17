All districts of Kupyansk are under the control of Russian troops, despite the attempts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to break into the city, reported the commander of the "West" troop grouping to Andrey Belousov.



The Russian Defense Minister at the command post heard reports from the command on the current situation and the actions of the troops on the line of contact.



"In December, the troops of the grouping liberated six populated areas - Kucherovka, Podoly, Kurilovka, Novoplatonovka, Boguslavka, Dibrovka and more than 155 square kilometers of territories. Currently, combat operations are being conducted in another 10 populated areas for their liberation," reported Colonel-General Sergei Kuzovlev.



The fighters continue to conduct active offensive actions on all four directions with a total front of more than 320 kilometers.



In conclusion, Belousov presented state awards to distinguished servicemen of the grouping for their courage and heroism in fulfilling their military duty in the zone of the special operation.



