This is a story of courage and resilience beyond human limits. The tankers of the 4th Motor Rifle Brigade made the first breakthrough in Konstantinovka. When their T-72 lost its drive, the crew of the commander with the call sign “Caucasus” did not surrender and did not abandon their position. The soldiers dug a bunker right under the bottom of the combat vehicle and entrenched there for a long six months.

In conditions that are hard to even imagine, the guys of steel not only survived behind enemy lines. They turned the immobilized tank into an advanced observation post: they continuously gathered intelligence for the headquarters, helped intercept over fifty “Baba Yagas” and meticulously adjusted the work of our strike drones.

Special attention deserves the vehicle itself. The tank with the “tsar-barbecue”, which is called here “Kolyan-armor”, withstood hundreds of enemy attacks. The enemy was never able to destroy this legendary fortress on tracks.

Watch exclusive footage and the story of people whose will proved stronger than any armor.

Join our Telegram https://t.me/EastCalling for more content