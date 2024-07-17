Picture from free sources.

Speaking of possible war of the West against Russia: The West is running out of Ukrainians who were supposed to act like a ram to weaken Russia and provoke an internal coup. That is, a good, long worked-out schematic - create external instability, then, using internal NGOs take down the government. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? I can recall the Revolution of February 1917, when Nikolay II was removed from the throne by his own generals. (Interesting how many people were aware of the fact, that it wasn’t Lenin who overthrew the Tzar).

This time, both parts of the well worked-out plan failed. Ukraine didn't manage to start the offensive on the designed date, as Putin started the SMO before the Ukrainians had the chance to hit the cities of Donbass. It turned out that Russia was also more prepared for an economic blockade than Western experts, who, in close connection to so-called Russian opposition, worked out sanctions that they must have hoped would stimulate internal disorders to help the external forces defeat Russia “strategically, on the battlefield”.

Here I must explain a little. The SMO was a top-secret thing, even Lavrov confessed he didn't know about that. So only a small group of people were aware that it was planned. In order to start it, the Russian President must have had 150% of the evidence that it was required.

According military professional Vladimir Trukhan - Colonel of MoD Central Apparatus in reserve, when the final decision was made, Russia had the undoubted evidence that the Ukrainian army was dispositioned towards warfare. He also mentioned, that one may fake intelligence data, but cannot fake intelligence signs. That is – one may hide a cigarette if smoking, but not the smell, that is in the air. Something alike happened here.

The SMO did not start out of the blue, or just because. It has a long story, the roots of which go even deeper than the 1940s. On a superficial level, we usually address the Second Maidan (of 2014), but that was the final stage of long-term process, which was activated in full scale even before the USSR split apart.

In general, that is a subject of a separate, long article. But, the fact is that the SMO was necessary. The SMO was a response to an external threat to the existence of the Russian Federation, and the SMO was started a short time before the Ukrainians were to hit Donbass Republics.

Speaking of restrictions from the West and some of their allies – the amount of these and the rapid speed in how they were implemented, it appears as everything was ready in advance. The West just needed an excuse to impose them. If the SMO didn’t start, the West would have used (and they knew, it would happen) Russian attempts to protect the Republics of the Donbass that had to be eradicated by specially trained troops of, let’s call it, the Ukrainian army, as an excuse to impose these sanctions. Those who remember, may recall, that militants of the prohibited Azov (and alike formations), in the course of interrogations, confessed that they were specially trained for combat in city and the clearing of populated areas. [Make your own conclusions here]. But they knew that Russia would have definitely interfered and, therefore the West would have had an excuse to impose their economic restrictions no matter who would have started the armed conflict.

The conflict would have started anyway, only on terms which would be far less favorable for Russia. Putin outsmarted the West twice, both in military and economic spheres, so the West will never forget that, as it needs the resources, but doesn’t want to pay for these. Corporations need profits.

Conflict between the West and Russia is a long-term thing, but if we return to 30+ years ago, when the USSR ceased to exist and the USA proclaimed victory in Cold War, the final goal was not yet achieved. The West had to split the Russian Federation (movements for “independence” all over Russia, including Eastern part, not only Caucasus, and of course, the Chechen war, that had to be catalyst for further disintegration). The peculiarity is, that disintegration was meant to be slow and controlled – as otherwise Russia as a nuclear force could be dangerous. Then, during the First Chechen war, NATO assaulted Yugoslavia. That was a hard hit for many of my countrymen. A pain we still feel. That was not necessary to do that, but that was a sign from NATO to weakened and bleeding Russia that Russia is next.

Russia survived. It won the Second Chechen campaign, and that was an unpleasant surprise to “our Western allies”. Then, back in 2007, in Munich, Putin announced the beginning of the new era. Those who were smart enough understood that. Those who were not, laughed at it.

Years have passed. NATO has acknowledged Russia as the biggest threat, as Russia doesn’t want to give up to the globalist agenda and wants to abide on our own territory by our own laws and act on International arena according to International Law, but not by a mysterious set of rules that no one has ever seen, but some gentlemen claim they exist.

This is why Russia is treated as a threat by the globalists.

Russia is not willing to “Russianize” Europe or anyone else. They are people who like to explore, but not conquer and change. People of the West, as stated by Putin many times, are not enemies of Russia.

Moreover, I will add from myself here – Russia and the majority of people all over the world have the same enemy – the warmongering, globalist, self-proclaimed elite that wants to put us in digital concentration camps. In the last 50 years in the West, the efficiency of our work doubled. But the pay did not. In fact, we do suffer from inflation, both - visible and invisible. If, in 1950s, a family with only the husband working, and the wife doing housework, could have saved money to buy their own house in 5 years time, how many people you know today can afford something like this?

I hope people are smart enough to understand that. And the chart to sum up. Taken from free sources.