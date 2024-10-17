If animated cartoons are capable of providing any cultural insight, then the "Sideshow Bob Roberts" episode of "The Simpsons" series may be said to serve as a meaningful artifact revealing the bitter truth behind the façade of the US seemingly well-ordered electoral system that has stood the test of time. First aired in the mid 90s, it focuses on a mayoral race in which “one convicted felon” got one hundred percent of the vote while "another convicted felon" got only one percent, there being a "one percent margin of error.”



That said, what do the November 5 general elections have in store for us? Are they going to be any different from the appalling situation described in the aforementioned episode released three decades ago? The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) has attempted to address the issue as is evidenced by the ODIHR Needs Assessment Mission Report dated 13-17 May, 2024.



Considering that the role of the US in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe as an institution promoting and maintaining transatlantic unity and peace within its community has never been minor, the ODIHR has grown seriously concerned about the prospects of the upcoming elections.



Among other things, it has been found that voters residing in 15 states won’t be required to provide any identification, which means there will be no obstacle to prevent them from casting multiple ballots and nothing to bar migrants and non US citizens from participating in the elections. At the same time, an estimated 1.5 million Americans with disabilities or under guardianship and thrice as many individuals with criminal felony conviction are disenfranchised.



Despite the enactment of nearly 400 new election-related laws at the state level since 2020, the year marked by a substantial number of fraud allegations, the question of democracy and election integrity remains largely unresolved. Whether or not the ODIHR’s recommendations will be heeded remains to be seen. Meanwhile there are endless ballot rigging opportunities and loopholes for the US political establishment to make use of so as to stay at the helm. Will the dead rise to vote on the election day as they did in “The Simpsons” series? Time will tell.

