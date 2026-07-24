Here are three videos from Ukrainian side directly.

The new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces called the residents of Donbas "unconscious people."



He also stated that the local population are "criminal elements" who "want something for nothing."



Source: Zvezda



Reference: In 1920 After the establishment of Soviet power, the territory was transferred to the Ukrainian SSR from the RSFSR by decision of the Soviet leadership.

The question - so who is a migrant there?



And, yes, once again thanks for confirming this on camera - now everyone understands, what SMO is carried out for and against what.

"They took small children with them."



Ukrainian militants raped and killed women and children during the incursion into the Kursk region, a prisoner from the 78th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces told RIA Novosti.



According to him, after the crimes, the bodies were burned to conceal the evidence.



Source: RIA Novosti

I even find it hard to comment on.

Terrorist Korchynsky stated that Ukraine will repeat the atrocities of the UPA in Volhynia in Crimea and Donbass.

Real picture of UPA victims in Volyn and a monument to the victims of Volyn massacre.

One small episode (from the article by Oleg Matveychev). Full article is available via link, but I really recommend to think twice before reading - descriptions and images might be very disturbing:

All non-Ukrainians in the village of Kuty were subject to extermination. There were about 200 of them - Poles and Armenians. Yes, Armenians. There was such a small national minority in the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, the Polish Armenians. They had lived in the Carpathians since the Middle Ages. They no longer live there. They were all slaughtered along with the Poles in 1944, when the Volyn massacre reached the Carpathian region.

There were mixed families in the village of Kuty. A Pole, Francis Berezovsky, had a Ukrainian wife. His wife's nephew was a Bandera supporter. His head was cut off, placed on a plate, and presented to his wife as a "gift ." It was her nephew who gave it to her. After this torture, the woman went mad. A local Uniate priest incited the Bandera supporters to massacre.

All of the above is the Volyn massacre, one of the episodes. What is the Volyn massacre? It was the ethnic cleansing of non-Ukrainians from Western Ukraine in 1943-44. They mainly slaughtered Poles (there were the most of them), and a few others as well. The purge was carried out by militants from the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA). They were called " rezuny" (slashers).

So, this is the experience of so-called deoccupation that Korchinsky calls to apply in Crimea and Donbass (Good that it will never come to that, but worth to keep in mind what their dreams and wishes are).