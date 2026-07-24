East’s Substack

East’s Substack

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Asgard2208's avatar
Asgard2208
5d

Generational hatred like this needs destroying, root and branch. There can be no accommodation with evil.

And, unfortunately, I think that means Russia needs to go to the Polish border, extirpating UPA, Azov, and all other extremists along the way. Otherwise this barbarism will return.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
5d

😀Thanks Big😃

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