Sonar Briefing October 27th, 2026

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1221Sonar Briefing October 27th, 2026East CallingOct 27, 20261221ShareTranscriptMoby and Jelena talking to Larry C JohnsonDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksEast’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsEast CallingRecent Posts Larry C. Johnson: Russia China Ukraine US EUSep 29 • East CallingAlex Christoforou and EastCalling September 23_ 2026Sep 24 • East CallingLarry C. Johnson on the current strategic situationSep 1 • East CallingMike Mihajlovic and EastCalling July 24, 2026Jul 24 • East CallingStrategic Update: Larry C. Johnson July 21, 2026Jul 21 • East CallingAnatoly Sobchak on Ukraine, the CIS, Crimea, and the USSR. 1992Jul 19 • East CallingLarry Johnson Strategic Update - July 14th, 2026Jul 14 • East Calling