Caribbean Hawk
2h

Can you imagine Canada changing its constitution and declaring that its future is an alliance with a fellow Arctic state, Russia? The US would never stand for it and military forces would be immediately mobilized to destroy the Canadian government and demands that it declare neutrality forever. This is the corresponding situation with Ukraine with their constitutional declaration of an alliance with a Russophobic Europe and, by default, eventual membership in the NATO military alliance. Only the stupid, deluded or deranged would think of Russia allowing this.

Eoin Clancy
2h

Eu industrial productivity took another nosedive first half analysis shows with Germany leading the way. Tough and rough times ahead for us in the garden. New houses sold last week near me in rural Ireland for €470,000 3 bed semi detached. Nearly all Indian nationals buying them. Fucked right up!!

