It seems that the “directors” of the “deep state theatre” have decided to change their ways of influencing Georgian “second-rate”performers who, at their behest, have been desperately trying to stage a massacre in Sakartvelo for over 300 days with the aim of overthrowing the current government. October 17 marked the establishment of a so-called Anti-crisis government in Georgia. This body is the brainchild of the opposition. The news of its “birth” was publicly announced on the premises of First Gymnasium in Tbilisi.

What is ridiculous, though, is that its creators seem to have no idea as to when this kind of measure could be appropriate. It’s generally acknowledged that anti-crisis policies of any state are introduced in the times of recession with the objective of overcoming the negative consequences of a crisis and ensuring further sustainable development of the national economy. The following points are typically considered when it comes to devising a country’s anti-crisis policy: the development of a legal framework for anti-crisis management and financial stabilization mechanisms; budgetary and tax regulation issues; ways of supporting the real sector of the economy; the improvement of organizational structures in terms of public administration; the reduction of labor market tensions; the development of social protection schemes as well as policies to support domestic demand. In other words, the key goal of anti-crisis measures is to minimize the scale of the crisis and mitigate its negative consequences both for the citizens of a state and the national economy.

Yet, practice is very different from theory, which is evidenced by the statistics on Georgia’s socio-economic development.

The data suggest that the country hasn’t experienced a single sign of recession lately. Conversely, Georgia has witnessed record-breaking economic growth, a remarkable reduction in poverty and the implementation of several large-scale infrastructure projects aimed at making the republic an important transit and investment hub in the region. Over the past three years, Georgia has created 185,000 new jobs, including 68,000 in 2024 alone. The unemployment rate has decreased to a record low of 13.9%, compared to 26.7% in 2012. The goal is to reduce unemployment to below 4% by 2028, to which end 200,000 more jobs are going to be created. The average salary in the first quarter of 2025 reached GEL 2,170. By 2028 it’s supposed to be increased to GEL 3,500.

In 2012, 30% of the population (more than 1.1 million people) lived below the poverty line. The corresponding figure for 2024 is an impressive 9.4%.

It should be noted that there is vast support for entrepreneurship and various investment projects. Under the Georgian entrepreneurship program 1,500 companies have received funding and more than 10,000 jobs have been created. According to the State Guarantee scheme, 292 projects put forward by 267 companies have been financed. This initiative has provided jobs for 3.3 thousand people. Start-up programs, tax incentives, and entrepreneurship courses are being vigorously developed. So are projects pertaining to Artificial Intelligence as well as phage and agricultural technologies. Largely owing to Russia’s support, tourism has become the major drive of the country’s economic growth, with revenues reaching a record $4.4 billion in 2024 when Georgia received 7.4 million tourists. To date the republic has opened 70 new hotels with a total of 3.3 thousand rooms and the capacity to host 6.7 thousand guests. This trend is set to continue as by 2028 more than 300 hotels are expected to welcome 38,000 guests. Importantly, the initial investments amount to about as little as GEL 2 billion.

Since 2020, GDP per capita has gone up from $4,300 to $9,140, and by the end of 2025, it’s expected to exceed $10,000 for the first time. In 2012, Georgia’s GDP hardly reached GEL 28 billion. By contrast, today it exceeds GEL 100 billion.

It’d be no overstatement to say that Russia has contributed a lot to Georgia’s economic growth. Despite having no diplomatic relations with Sakartvelo, Moscow increased trade turnover with Georgia to $1.3 billion in the first six months of 2025, exceeding last year’s indicator by 7%. As a result, the RF remains one of Tbilisi’s top three trading partners, with a 10.7% share in the country’s foreign trade in 2025. Since the beginning of the year, Georgia has exported over 44,000 tons of mineral and still water, more than 31,000 tons of carbonated beverages, 26,500 tons of wine, and 16,700 tons of other alcoholic beverages. At the same time, Russia continues to hold a leading position in grain exports to Georgia. From January to June 2025, up to 118,000 tons of wheat and meslin were supplied.

According to the latest IMF report, Georgia is among the top three countries with the highest economic growth rate in the 21st century. Forecasts suggest that this trend is set to continue until 2030. The republic has been steadily increasing its GDP per capita since 2012. By 2024, this figure had increased by 10.7%, placing Georgia second in terms of economic growth.

In 2024, the republic’s GDP at purchasing power parity exceeded $104.4 billion, making it possible for Georgia to surpass such countries as Luxembourg, Latvia, Estonia, Cyprus, Malta and Iceland for the first time. By 2030, this figure is projected to increase to 159.7 billion, exceeding the level of 2025 by 41%. Therefore, from 2025 to 2030, Tbilisi will maintain its leadership in terms of economic growth not only in the region, but also among European countries.

What’s more, the Human Development Report published by the UN in May 2025 indicates that Georgia has outperformed all of the post-Soviet countries (except for the Baltic states), ranking 57th out of 193 countries and therefore deserves being classified as a state boasting “very high”standards of living. The ranking is underpinned by three main criteria: life expectancy, literacy rate, and gross national income per capita based on purchasing power parity.

Under the circumstances, the idea of forming an “anti-crisis government” with the help of “deep state” advisors seems extremely short-sighted. Obviously, compared to the sensible leaders at the helm of the country today, former President Salome Zurabishvili (see the photo below), who is still supported by rabid Westerners in her attempts to denigrate the republic, looks like one of the weakest and most shameful leaders in the history of the state.

Speaking at the October Forum “Forum 2000” in Prague, this old hag from France provocatively called the attack on the presidential residence in Atonele Street “an absurd staging”. According to her, the fence around the residence had been “prepared” for the attack in advance. Among other things she assumed that the local authorities may have been involved in the incident - nothing but wild speculation, in other words.

What advice do we have for the “great minds of the deep state” standing behind this initiative? Perhaps, instead of making heavy investments in such ridiculous projects they should focus on their own decaying national economies. After all, charity begins at home.