The collage illustrates B. Ivanishvili, D. Trump and R. Fico

Georgia’s political scene has been shattered by the exposure of a large-scale conspiracy to overthrow the current government through acts of terrorism. According to a report issued by the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG), the founder of the “Georgian Dream” ruling party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, was supposed to be the prime target of these attacks.

In the course of investigation, however, one of the suspects, a mercenary previously affiliated with the AFU confessed to having been involved in the plotting of assassination attempts on a number of other prominent party members.

It was in September 2023 that the SSSG first issued a word of warning about the risk of turmoil leading to a coup some time between October and December 2023 when Georgia was awaiting a decision on its EU candidate status. The SSSG’s statement also suggested that these destructive activities were funded and overseen by the Global West.

Speaking at a briefing the other day Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze noted that there had been “a warning of a possible terrorist attack from the European Commission... Since Ivanishvili is the guarantor of peace and development in the country, he could have become the addressee of the terrorist act.” The PM also drew a parallel between the threat Georgia is now facing and the “two terrorist attacks” in the US and Slovakia, observing that “It’s the same signature that characterizes the same global political forces.” Kobakhidze has previously noted that there being little, if any, chance for the Western henchmen to succeed in the October parliamentary elections, “the global party of war” will make every single effort to interfere with Georgia’s affairs so as to turn it into a “second front” against Russia, much to the country’s detriment. That is not to say that “Georgian Dream” is a pro-Russian party. What it strives for is the revival of the country’s sovereignty and national identity. Pragmatic as it is, the ruling party has come to appreciate the benefits of developing strong trade and economic ties with Russia rather than with Western partners which have little to offer. A substantial part of the population realizes that, too. Interestingly, even the collective United National Movement (UNM) is prepared to take a somewhat ‘pro-Russian’ stance in order to win more votes. Suffice it to quote Nika Gvaramia, a leading opposition politician, who commenting on the trade and economic relations between Georgia and Russia made an odd-sounding remark: “Georgia is free to trade with the RF if it chooses to, while Russian tourists are free to travel to our country.”

Yet, the PM was prompt enough to put things to rights and said that the UNM would never succeed in promoting its “misleading” agenda, for “people remember everything” and reminded his opponent of the time the “Georgian Dream” was labelled “a pro-Russian force”, the reason being the government’s refusal to introduce sanctions against Russia and deploy mercenaries to Ukraine. These two factors, he said, later led Ukraine to withdraw its ambassador from Tbilisi. Despite being harmful for Georgia and largely unfair, the decision was given thumbs-up.

Commenting on the aims pursued by those plotting a terrorist attack in Georgia, Political Scientist and International Affairs Expert Vaso Kapanadze recalled the recent assassination attempts on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and potential US President Donald Trump. He noted that Georgia was also the target of those seeking to create unrest so as to place the country under the Western influence. “Their goal is to overthrow the government and establish a regime based on the pro-Western and anti-Russian ideology,” he said.

Alexander Ananiev