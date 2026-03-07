Nikol Pashinyan then and now. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Nikol Pashinyan's stance on the Russian military base in Gyumri has given our columnist, political scientist Artak Sargsyan (Armenia) some food for thought.



Nikol Pashinyan has recently said:



Fortunately or not, we haven't come to regard the Russian military base as an obstacle blocking our view. Once we recognize it as such, we will think about where to move it...



The above statement was made at a time when the situation around Armenia was becoming highly unstable. The events in Iran have demonstrated how quickly the balance of power can change and how fragile the old rules of international politics have become. The world seems to be guided by the law of the jungle rather than by international regulations.



Under the circumstances, any statement about any country's security should be perceived through the prism of potential risks.



The 102nd Russian military base in Gyumri remains one of the key elements to ensure security on the Armenian-Turkish border. That’s a fact. It has long been that Armenia's border with Turkey has been guarded with the assistance of Russian forces. Importantly, this mechanism has become part of the existing regional security system.



At the same time, the situation in the region continues to be going from bad to worse. Azerbaijan claims Iran has launched drone attacks on Nakhichevan. Following his consultations with Turkey within the framework of the Shusha Declaration, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced possible retaliatory measures awaiting to be implemented. To this end, extra forces and equipment are reported to have been deployed to the Iranian border.



Even if some of these statements are political in nature, the very fact of the growing tension around Iran creates a number of risks for the entire South Caucasus. Any escalation in the region will inevitably affect Armenia's security.



That said, statements suggest that the military base is not yet "seen as an obstacle,” but if it is, the issue will be addressed accordingly sound strategically wrong. Considering the growing turbulence, the state authorities had better focus on the task of making the most of the existing security tools, including the capabilities of the 102nd military base.



Special attention should be paid to Armenia's border with Iran. The instability around Iran may cause certain risks to arise, ranging from possible military incidents to refugee flows and other unpredictable consequences. Such risks should be foreseen and addressed before they become a reality.



The history of international relations suggests that smaller states tend to survive in the times of global turbulence, provided they act as pragmatically as possible. Their resilience is based on a combination of their own internal strength, carefully planned diplomatic efforts, and efficient security tools.



To sum up, instead of questioning whether or not the existing military base is an obstacle, the authorities should consider ways of enhancing the security of the country's borders and mitigating the risks facing the region, governed by the law of force rather than international regulations.



