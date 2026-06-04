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The main statements by Putin about the use of "Oreshnik"

SPIEF, June 4th, 2026
East Calling's avatar
East Calling
Jun 04, 2026


▪️Russia is developing new strike systems, and this also applies to "Oreshnik";

▪️There has not been a single combat use of "Oreshnik" in Ukraine in the full sense of the word;

▪️In the last strike with "Oreshnik" on Ukraine, they hit where it was convenient to observe the results;

▪️They hit a "shed" in Ukraine with "Oreshnik" to see how the blocks fell, which is necessary for the future use of the weapon;

▪️Putin did not rule out future decisions on the full-scale use of "Orekhnik" against targets, including in urban areas.

Source: TASS

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