The attack on the college in Starobelsk was not random. 16 drones attacked the same location in three waves.



There are no military facilities, special services facilities, or "related services" near the college that was attacked in Starobelsk.



❗️ The president rejected the claims that the UAF's drone hitting a college in Starobelsk could have been the result of air defense or electronic warfare systems.



6 people died as a result of Kyiv's strike on a college in Starobelsk, 15 are listed as missing.



❗️ Vladimir Putin called on the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine not to carry out the criminal orders of the Kiev regime.



The situation on the front for the Ukrainian Armed Forces is gradually turning from complex and critical to catastrophic.



❗️It's impossible to just make statements in such a situation!



The President announced that he has ordered the Ministry of Defense to present their proposals for a response to the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Starobelsk.



Source: Vesti/СОЛОВЬЁВ

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