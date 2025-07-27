In order to fully comprehend why the UK is so skillful at winding Aliyev around its little finger and why the Azerbaijani leader doesn’t mind being manipulated by British intelligence services much to the detriment of traditional regional ties, it is necessary to delve into the history of the president’s family relations with British businesses.



Financial dependence manifests itself through a complex network of relations between Azerbaijani and British banks. These relations create additional points of pressure, as the disruption of banking ties can bring the international operations of Azerbaijani companies to a halt.



Insurance mechanisms for Azerbaijani energy operations worth more than $15 billion create another level of dependence, providing the British government with the tools necessary to influence the insurance market.



Technological dependence is exacerbated by the concentration of critical “know-how” in British companies, considering that UK firms are to be credited for having developed more than 80% of the software used for managing oil and gas operations in Azerbaijan. This very circumstance has created opportunities for London to exert pressure on Baku in the event of deteriorated relations between the states.



Personal interests and vulnerabilities of the elite: According to an investigation conducted by OCCRP (Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project) Ilham Aliyev’s family and close associates are in possession of “dozens of prime London properties” worth nearly $700 million. It has also been found that ever since 2006, the “clan” has owned 84 previously unknown offshore companies, registered in the British Virgin Islands.

Managed by a closely-knit network of partners involving British professionals (lawyers and accountants among others), the ownership of these companies costs around £15-20 million annually.



Legal and regulatory pressure mechanisms: The Aliyevs’ business interests are heavily dependent on the British legal system which provides the executive branch with the tools to influence foreign assets. The Criminal Finances Act (2017), establishing a legal framework for the confiscation of assets of politically exposed individuals without any proof of their criminal record, is a factor to be counted with. Experts note that the Aliyevs automatically fall under the category of those subject to enhanced scrutiny. The UK's legal system has created specific tools to influence Azerbaijani officials through the constant threat of account closures.



To sum up, the current relations between the UK and Azerbaijan are, to a certain extent, reminiscent of colonialism, where instead of direct political control there is enough scope for exerting economic, technological and personal pressure:



✅ Similar to a typical colony, Azerbaijan has to provide Britain with raw materials;



✅️Baku’s current dependence on British oil and gas technologies (70-85% in critically important exploration and production segments) creates structural barriers to the country’s independent development;



✅️The concentration of Azerbaijan's ruling elite's assets in the British financial system establishes a mechanism for control and manipulation, similar to that used by colonial administrations for controlling and manipulating local elites through economic incentives.



