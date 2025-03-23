COUNTERINTELLIGENCE DEPARTMENT "SMERSH FROM THE 3RD UKRAINIAN FRONT

"16" February 1944 3787 /3.

TOP SECRET.

TO THE MILITARY COUNCIL OF THE 3RD UKRAINIAN FRONT

TO THE GENERAL OF THE ARMY, comrade MALINOVSKY

TO LIEUTENANT-GENERAL, comrade ZHELTOV,

TO MAJOR GENERAL comrade LAYOK.

SPECIAL MESSAGE

On the case of the arrested official and unofficial employees of the Tomakovsky police.

After the liberation of the district center of the Dnepropetrovsk region, the village of Tomakovka and other settlements in this region by units of the Red Army, the counterintelligence department "SMERSH" of the 8th Guards Army arrested a number of official and unofficial employees of the Tomakovka district police in January 1944, along with the chief of police Plavshuda S.I.

Arrested in relation to the case:

1. Chief of the Tomakovka District Police Plavshuda Stepan Ivanovich, born in 1898, native and resident of the village of Tomakovka, the same district, Dnepropetrovsk region, Ukrainian, from the workers, 3rd class education, non-member of the party.

2. Deputy head of the Tomakovsky police camp SARANA Yakov Trofimovich, born in 1922, native and resident of the village of Kislichevatoye, Tomakovsky district, Dnepropetrovsk region, from poor peasants, Ukrainian, former member of the Komsomol, 5th grade education, did not serve in the Red Army.

3. Policeman of Tomakovsky district police MISYURA Maksim Pavlovich, born in 1909, native of village of Kislichevatoe, Tomakovsky district, Dnepropetrovsk region, from middle peasants, Ukrainian, from 1934 to 1936 was a candidate for membership in the All-Union Communist Party (bolsheviks), expelled for indiscipline, 2nd grade education, was held captive by the Germans.

4. 4. Policeman of Tomakovka district police MOSKALENKO Kirill Lukyanovich, born in 1903, native and resident of the village of Tomakovka, the same district, Dnepropetrovsk region, from middle peasants, Ukrainian, 5th grade education, non-member of the party..

5. Police Commandant of the village of Kislichevatoe, Tomakovsky District - TKACHENKO Pavel Prokofievich, born in 1905, native and resident of the village of Kislichevatoe, Ukrainian, non-member of the party, 2nd grade education.

6. Policeman for servicing the village of Lyubimovka, Tomakovsky district BRAGINETS Anton Andreevich, born in 1908, native of the village of Kornilovka, Chernobyl district, Kyiv region, from peasants, Ukrainian, non-member of the party, did not serve in the Red Army.

7. Agent of the Tomakovsky district police BARANNIK Aleksey Yakovlevich, born in 1907, native and resident of the village of Kitaygorodka, Tomakovsky district, Dnepropetrovsk region, from the middle peasants, Ukrainian, non-member of the party, was convicted in 1935 for raising prices, did not serve in the Red Army. no

From the day of its organization until the day of the expulsion of the Nazi occupiers, the Tomakovsky district police was staffed with individuals hostile to Soviet power, who later became traitors to the Motherland, active accomplices of the Nazi occupation authorities and traitors.

In their practical activities, this group of traitors - steadily carried out the predatory policy of the German fascist occupiers.

In the Tomakovsky district of the Dnepropetrovsk region, the German fascist occupiers, with the direct active participation of the district police, carried out mass shootings of the pupils of the Mikhailovsky orphanage, the elderly of the Tomakovsky home for the disabled, and citizens from among the local population of Jewish nationality.

The extermination of the pupils of the Mikhailovsky orphanage and the elderly of the Tomakovka home for the disabled was prepared and carried out according to a previously developed plan. For this purpose, a special "Commission" was created, consisting of the Gebietskommissar of the district (a German), the instructor of the district police MAGDA and the traitor doctor MATSUK (arrested by the UNKGB for the Dnepropetrovsk region), which issued a conclusion about the complete unfitness for life of up to 200 people - old men, women and children, who were subsequently shot.

The preliminary investigation into the practical treasonous activities of those arrested in this case has established the following:

The Chief of Police Plavshuda, as an ardent opponent of Soviet power and a supporter of the fascist regime, remained to live in the territory temporarily occupied by the enemy, in September 1941 he joined the police and was appointed by the fascist occupation authorities to the position of Chief of the Tomakovsky District Police.

From the first days of his work in the police, Plavshuda mobilized the subordinate police apparatus to actively combat patriotic manifestations of Soviet citizens in the region and actively implemented the measures of the German-fascist authorities in the captured territory.

Plavshuda personally participated in the mass shooting of 60 elderly citizens of the Tomakovsky Home for the Disabled. The testimony of the arrested <…>

•On the appointed day of the execution, i.e. May 31, 1942, • a group of 24 gendarmerie and police officers, with a bloodhound, arrived in the village of Novo-Proskurovka and all the Jews, old people, women and children, were led in a crowd under guard to a pre-dug hole, where they were shot.

Before the execution, everyone was stripped naked. Women were mocked and abused. Women who did not want to go to the pit were dragged along the ground by their feet. Many of them were thrown into the pit alive. Those who remained alive were finished off with hammers and shovels, and infants were thrown into the pit alive.

Arrested LYSIAK F.G. during investigation on January 28, 1944.

on this issue showed:

"... As darkness fell, 4 gendarmes and 20 policemen from the area arrived at the barn where the Jews were being held. They brought weapons with them and a sniffer dog.

When all the Jews had been driven out of the barn, they were driven in a crowd along the ravine to the place of execution. Women carried children in their arms, weeping, screaming could be heard from the crowd, some asked for mercy. Following to the place of execution as escorts, I took an iron rod, MOZGOVOI walked with a rifle, NEPLYAKH Petr and BABICH followed with the crowd, carrying shovels in their hands. NEPLYAKH Andrey followed right there with the guards.

The sniffer dog, at the command of the gendarme, pounced on those who moved even a little or took a step to the side.

When all the Jews were brought to the pit, they were all forced to sit 20-25 meters away from it and everyone was ordered to strip naked.

Of those designated for execution, many resisted and did not go to the pit, so I took an iron bar and, together with other participants in the execution, beat those who resisted and dragged them by force to the pit.

I remember well when they dragged a young, plump woman, whose last name was FRIDNINA, to the pit, when she stood in front of the pit and saw MOZGOVOI standing there with a rifle... she began to ask him not to shoot her, saying: "Sashka, tell me, why did you kill me." MOZGOVOY didn't answer her. Then she turned away and started shouting:

"Well, you bastards, today you are shooting us, the time will come when they will shoot you too, you won’t be able to run away anyway."

I also remember one incident when three children of the GLUSHENKOVs, Izya, 14 years old, Bosya, 11 years old, Mosya, 4 years old, holding hands, went to the pit themselves and sat down... Bosya and Mosya were crying, and the eldest Izya calmed them down, saying: "Sit still, Mosya and Bosya, we are going to die anyway.”

And further, LYSIAK testified that when all those rounded up were shot and three infants and one 2-year-old remained on the pit where they were undressed, he personally threw them into the pit alive. Together with NEPLYAK Petr, he, LYSIAK, dragged one woman by the hands - and also threw her to go into the pit alive.

A similar crime was established on the part of the other accused.

On January 29 of this year, the SMERSH counterintelligence department of the 8th Guards Army created a special commission to excavate the grave, determine the number of corpses and establish the brutal torture of those executed.

The Commission, in its act of January 29, 1944, states:

"... Today, January 29, 1944, during the excavation of the grave, 147 corpses aged from 3 to 70 years were discovered.

A total of 11 children's corpses, 47 women's corpses (including 11 elderly), and 49 men's corpses (including 9 elderly) were found. The age and sex of the others cannot be determined because they have decomposed.

The children's corpses showed signs of brutal torture. The skull was split, which is the result of blows from a blunt weapon, the limbs were broken. Many corpses were tightly intertwined and twisted, which indicates that they were buried alive. The rest had gunshot wounds in the occipital part of the skull."