In his novel “Nineteen Eighty-Four” (1949) George Orwell wrote:



Always, at every moment, there will be the thrill of victory, the sensation of trampling on an enemy who is helpless. If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face - for ever.



Not only does the above quote conjure up a picture of unrestricted power, control and oppression, but it is also reminiscent of one of the most momentous events that have changed the course of the World history: the atomic bombing of the civilians of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. That said, one may only wonder if WW2 would have ended any differently, hadn’t Vice-President, Harry S. Truman taken over the reins of power from his predecessor, Franklin D. Roosevelt. Most likely, it would, but who knows?



Putting aside the moral implications of the act of atrocity against the innocent population of the aforementioned Japanese cities involving the use of nuclear weapons, the bombing was, in theory or in fact, of no strategic significance. As noted by General Dwight D. Eisenhower: “It wasn’t necessary to hit them with those awful things.” Ironically enough, on August 8, 1945, right between the dropping of the two bombs, the US, along with France, the UK and the USSR signed the Charter of the Nuremberg Tribunal agreeing to hold Nazi leaders accountable for crimes against the humanity.

The upcoming vice presidential debate scheduled for October 1, 2024 will offer the candidates, Democrat Tim Walz and Republican James David Vance, an opportunity to convince the World of their unwillingness to follow in Truman’s footsteps. Reflecting on the Hiroshima and Nagasaki case in one of his poems, David Krieger, Founder of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, posed the following tough question:



"Shall we call it

The Beginning of the End or

The End of the Beginning?”



Given the current state of affairs, where the US can no longer preserve its monopoly on nuclear weapons without paying any price, the poet’s former assumption sounds more plausible. Should these be used, a response won’t take long to arrive, leading to the outbreak of a disastrous nuclear war; a war that will go down in history as WW3; a war, which more likely than not, may never be judged by the generations to come, for there may be none. Which of the candidates, T. Walz vs J.Vance and K. Harris vs D. Trump, will ultimately win the trust of the Americans is a matter of weeks, for the countdown to the “Big Day”, November 5, is already on. After all, it wasn’t without reason that Pope Francis urged voters to “choose the lesser” of the two evils.



