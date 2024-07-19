Foreword by the interpreters:

Colonel of Russian MoD central apparatus in reserve, highly respected Vladimir Trukhan is not only a military professional (we try avoiding calling people experts, as this word has gained a good portion of negative connotation recently), but also a master of the word. Unfortunately, English translation is not as colorful as original Russian version, but we tried to keep the style as much as possible.

You can find all works of Vladimir Trukhan at https://boosty.to/ladik2005 (In Russian). Some links to interviews for English speaking audience are provided at the end of the article.

Basic knowledge is needed to understand what is happening, and not to see the Flood in every downpour and the Global icing in every frost.

This is following the broadcast on radio KP [Komsomolskaya Pravda]. There, “the public” noted the lack of advancement of our troops, and I noted the cognitive failure of this same “public.” And in this text I say directly that the “public” has legs, and they can go fight if they believe they can do better. That is, if the pace of progress does not please them, damn them.

Once again, in Russian obscenities, I inform you that war has never been football, and the task of pleasing some hysterical people, even in industrial quantities (thanks to the information network), has never been an objective of the Army, and still is not. I suspect that they won’t care (dissatisfied with this fact may go and cry in the corner). Because victory in the war (military term) is the achievement of the political goals of the war, and not the positive assessments of the circle of strategists from the pub and the community of neighbors on the nearby bench. And the named victory has never been achieved by the mass destruction of the enemy in the “en masse” format.

It is finally achieved by breaking down organized resistance. This is when the enemy, in theory, still has troops and equipment, but in practice, they screwed up somewhere; they do not consider it necessary to continue fighting. The defense breaks up into a small number of pockets of resistance, which are suppressed quite quickly. The destruction of the enemy is achieved through a combination of military and political measures, based on the loss of the will of the enemy troops and population to further armed struggle.

This is how it was during the Great Patriotic War, how the Pindosy [Americans] left Vietnam, but how they defeated Iraq. It's why the Ukrops eventually fled from Avdeevka. No, this is not strictly connected with the complete exhaustion of the possibility of replenishing losses in manpower and equipment; As a rule, there is the ability to resist, but the desire is no longer there. Resistance is considered meaningless, and our SMO is leading exactly to this.

So “pew-pew”, “bdysh-bdysh-bdysh” and the enemies all died, starting with the operation - these are the impressions of the Voyenkurvyatnik [public pseudo military channels] from an overdose of whiskey, and the pioneer Ivanov - from a computer game. Here we are talking about the level of military action determined by the general and military strategy of the warring country. At the tactical level - yes, there are clashes and blood. It’s scary, but the course and outcome of the war is decided by strategy, using operational art in its insidious interests. This is what we must proceed from.

Let’s leave politics aside for now. The fact is that the SMO is the first phase of our tough confrontation with the Amerocentric model of the world order. Let's talk about current and operational-strategic issues, based on simplified schematic diagrams of military operations. After all, we remember that this is not like combat, right [For those who don’t know – military actions include combat actions, but term military actions “voyennye deystviya” is wider than combat actions “boyeviye deystviya”]?

Purely according to Feng Shui, Ukrainians need to effectively attack the area called “Kharkiv region” with an the speed of “oink”. They brought the direction out of the coma themselves, then let them do push-ups themselves; also because this is the currently uncontested territory of Ukraine (it may change in the future, maybe not - it depends on how the dice roll). There are tough battles going on there now, reserves are being sent there by Ukrops. A group must be formed there for the offensive. The question is under what conditions and where.

Any operation is prepared in advance, based on the operational situation. In addition to the direction of the main attack, in the operational-strategic plan, diversionary and demonstration strikes are also needed. Well, with the scale of the operation, our General Staff outplayed the enemy at the beginning of the SMO, tying up the troops that could be used by them in the main operational direction; The distracting blow also worked as a bonus. To simplify greatly, the AFU has two schematic options.

The first is the classic one, on the enemy’s positional defense. Echeloned attack groups are being formed, the offensive zone and the breakthrough area are being prepared. The first echelon quickly dies in fierce battles, the second echelon breaks through the defenses and - alga! To the operational space.

Tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of fighters would be needed. They would need one hundred armored vehicles per kilometer of front in the breakthrough area, and this is the first echelon written off in advance. Massive fire preparation for the offensive, echeloned by type and caliber of cannon weapons would be needed. No, not a lone rocket launcher and a pair of howitzers with a dozen mortars, but breakthrough artillery formations, yeah, hundreds of guns.

Ammunition would have to be supplied not in units, but in tons per kilometer of front with artillery fired transferred into operational depth. Airstrikes along the front and to operational depth. A powerful air defense group must cover the movement of troops, but the same tanks/armored personnel carriers can not be sent individually for a breakthrough. A shitload of other things would still be necessary.

The AFU to be supplied with 40 additional tanks, or they have been supplied, sure, which will remain on the lines of defense of the first echelon; Leopards - most likely. They will get screwed from the air while on the march, or, most likely at rest/refueling areas. It seems to me that NATO as a whole is unlikely to assemble a military air defense group to cover the advance and deployment of a tank or mechanized formation in our classic version of an offensive operation, because their concept of an air-ground operation, invented against under-armed aborigines who have gone crazy after MRAU [massive missile and air strike], does not work against powerful field armies. We saw that last summer.

The second, in a simplified way, is the transition to a counteroffensive after a successful defensive operation. The enemy is stopped at one of the three operational lines of defense.

Its first echelon was completely destroyed; the second critically lost combat readiness. The enemy brought in reserves, which were destroyed or blocked. Own offensive group has entered the battle, fresh and well-armed troops, echeloned and with an operational reserve; to ensure the principle of continuous expansion of efforts and access to operational space, which, in the case of Kharkov, seems to hint at the poor planning of the AFU in advancing to the Russian-Ukrainian border when they did. That's a bonus.

The cynical, vile enemy, the Russian Armed Forces, is not conducting a large-scale offensive operation; the second echelon is kept fresh and ready, mockingly hinting at the option of using a variety of weapons, including non-strategic nuclear weapons. It carries out continuous pressure on five operational directions and disturbing actions on the sixth. Independent groups have been created at each; yes, echeloned. It is impossible to remove troops from any of the directions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces; An operational-tactical strike will be launched immediately. Regular group and, occasionally, MRAU [massive missile and air strike] attacks are carried out on operational rear areas (this is, in fact, all of Ukraine).

Multi-level reconnaissance and strike contours are operating. There are no offensives being fought, the battles have degenerated into a series of clashes between small groups, united by a common plan, but solving individual tactical problems in formation zones and in unit sectors.

New tactics and the use of new and improved weapons, military equipment, and ammunition are constantly being developed. Hectares and square kilometers are liberated from the enemy; little by little, but every day. Yes, with losses. But this is called war, where patience, as in life, is a key virtue. Where the enemy is encouraged to take active action where it is disadvantageous for him.

Where it is bound either by political expediency, or by the narrowness of the fashion show, or by the limited operational space.

Well, you can’t launch a full-fledged offensive operation near Kharkov without strikes on Russian territory and distracting/demonstration strikes on other military units. How many combat-ready NATO troops are there, albeit slightly, but immediately in Europe? 150 thousand? For a strategic operation in Ukraine in the current realities, there will not be enough for anything convincing.

Once again, I’m not taking into account the tactical level, it’s hot or very hot there at the moment. But we need to wait in order to make a critical hit with maximum efficiency. To bring even closer what I wrote about at the beginning, - the destruction of the enemy’s organized defense. Also the refusal of support from their owners and satellites of the first-level owners.

This is a simple analysis of the general condition. But you may not believe and read paramilitary metrosexuals who solve the important problem of improving public health by killing hysterics in a psychosomatic way. After all, who am I? Just a colonel there, and not a recognized “military expert.”

Or “the best war journalist in the world.”

