

Full subbed version of the visit of Vladimir Putin to the command post of the West group of forces from our Telegram channel.



The Supreme Commander-in-Chief visited one of the command posts of the West group, where he held a meeting with the Chief of the General Staff, the Chief of the Main Operations Directorate, the Commander of the Southern Group of Forces, and the Commander of the West group.



Source: Kremlin_ru/ Zarubin

Main points from Putin’s statements during a visit to one of the command posts of the “West” group:



-Ukrainian military personnel should have the opportunity to lay down their arms and surrender;



-15 battalions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are blocked in the Kupyansk area;



-Fighting is already taking place inside Konstantinovka in the DPR;



-The political leadership of Ukraine has been simply a criminal group usurping power since March last year;



-Representatives of the Kyiv regime “sit on golden toilets” and do not think about the fate of Ukraine and the soldiers;



-The Kyiv leadership holds power for personal enrichment;



-The objectives of the special military operation must be unconditionally achieved.



Main points from Gerasimov’s statements in the report to the President of Russia:



The troops of the combined group are advancing in almost all directions;



-70% of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) has been liberated;



-The city of Kupyansk has been liberated;



-The Russian Armed Forces are advancing in Seversk;



-More than 80% of Volchansk has been liberated;



-Fighting is ongoing in the Zaporozhye direction for Prymorskoye and Stepnogorsk;



-The advanced units of the “East” group have reached the Gaichur River;



-Discussions are underway on delivering retaliatory strikes on the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ military infrastructure.



Source: TASS