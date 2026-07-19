On July 15th, 2026, FT published an article, with quite self-explanatory name: “Ukraine’s self-defeating reshuffle. Sacking of the defence minister is a setback for the country’s military efforts”.

Here is an extract:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has earned a place in the history books for his courageous and indefatigable leadership against Russia’s brutal aggression. But his political management at home is sometimes baffling, hard to justify and counter-productive. This is one of those occasions. Zelenskyy has embarked on another cabinet reshuffle, the third since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. He says it is needed to breathe new life into the government as the war enters a new stage. Exactly why and what for is harder to discern. Zelenskyy, a former actor and TV producer, likes a revolving cast of characters in his administration. But they are very much secondary roles in the Zelenskyy show and the cast list is short. Loyalty and discretion are in many cases valued above effectiveness. Popularity and profile are detriments.

For a while I stopped paying attention to political games in Kiev, as there has always been a power struggle, but this time things are more interesting than they might seem from the first glance.

Moreover, my personal observation - Fedorov is a young, “military” enthusiast, that relies mostly on trendy things, Sirsky, despite being called “General 200” (General dvesti), due to enormous amount of losses he caused, has, at least, more of military background.

Here is translated analysis of the case made by FSB Lt.Col. in Reserve Alexander Belyayev:

To summarize:

Zelenskyy is trying to get rid of any external control, be it the EU or the US, he’s so afraid to lose power, so he is becoming too dangerous for his owners.;

Western sponsors of the regime are willing to keep control of him and might be ready to substitute the comedian with any other person of their choise, like Fedorov;

Globalist managers, that advocate for the war to continue, have miscalculated and now start reaping what they have sawn.

I am watching with genuine satisfaction as both sides of the political conflict – Zelensky and his "inner circle" on one side, and the coalition of "well-wishers" led by Britain on the other – make mistakes, that are predictable and beneficial for Russia.



Zelensky, a year after his failed attempt to get rid of the NABU and SAP anti-corruption agencies, continues to take actions that are clearly aimed at maximizing his independence and reducing external control over him by all foreign actors (both American, European, and British). To this end, he has even decided, under the guise of a government reshuffle, to remove Defense Minister Fedorov.



Apparently, the imposter (referring to Zelensky) has been receiving complaints from his entourage that the West could use not only Zaluzhny or Budanov* (*- terrorist and extremist), but also Fedorov, as a replacement for him. Incidentally, this is what was stated in yesterday's FT article, which we analyzed this morning on our channel. It is clear that Zelensky deliberately decided to remove the head of the military department as a dangerous competitor.



At the same time, we are seeing that across Ukraine, there are clearly coordinated and externally controlled "spontaneous" rallies taking place, where Ukrainians are demanding not the cessation of abuses by the Territorial Recruitment Centers, the end of the war, or (at the very least!) the holding of elections. They are not at peace with Fedorov's resignation, just as a year ago, all these same protesters were not at peace with the powers of the NABU and SAP, which the entire Verkhovna Rada, including the opposition represented by the factions of Poroshenko* and Tymoshenko, voted to reduce and change.



However, under pressure from the "micro-maidans" that were organized in major Ukrainian cities, Zelensky and the Rada changed their attitude towards the reform of the NABU and SAP in just a week, and then repealed the changes they had made to the law themselves. I would not be surprised if, this time as well, the joint efforts of Western organizers of the "Ukrainian popular protest" force Zelensky to either reinstate Fedorov as Minister of Defense (which would be particularly humiliating) or appoint him to another position that is approved in London and Brussels.



I do not rule out that Starmer, who resigned yesterday and arrived in Kyiv with an unexpectedly sharp visit, will not miss the opportunity to remind Zelensky of the undesirability of dismissing Fedorov.



Now the most interesting part will begin: will the Kyiv "imposter" and his "inner circle" be able to defend their right to independently govern Ukraine before their "partners," or will the latter once again bring the cocaine enthusiast back to reality, where his role and place have already been determined by the leaders of European countries.



For Russia, such events have an exclusively positive significance. The West, in general, and the countries of the coalition of "well-wishers" in particular, have once again been convinced that in Kyiv, where traitors and Nazis have been elevated to the rank of national heroes, they do not hesitate to deceive even their own "white masters." This should further accelerate the process of initiating a replacement for Zelensky, who is becoming increasingly uncontrollable, and whose terrorists from the SBU and GUR are openly killing people throughout Europe.



At the same time, any change of power in Ukraine will reduce social cohesion and the ability to further resist the Ukrainian Armed Forces. After all, the new authorities will have to, in order to raise their own ratings, begin to expose the misdeeds of Zelensky and his clique, as well as the real level of losses at the front, which will greatly demotivate society.

I am observing with interest the common stylistic approach used by European media in covering the topic of the change in the Ukrainian government, specifically the dismissal of Defense Minister Fedorov. Publications from various countries, to varying degrees of directness, condemn this move by Zelensky, demanding either that Fedorov be reinstated as head of the defense ministry or that he be given some other position of power.



For us, this is the clearest indication that Zelensky acted rationally in this case, as it is not only about him and his entourage maintaining power in Ukraine, but also about ensuring their own safety and the security of their assets. After all, if – regardless of who it is, Zaluzhny, Fedorov, Budanov* (*- terrorist and extremist), or even Verka Serduchka) – replaces Zelensky as head of the Kyiv regime, with or without elections, the fate of the former KVN performer will be bleak.



He will immediately become a carrier of extremely dangerous and compromising information for certain elements of the US and European elites. Moreover, the assets that have been siphoned out of Ukraine by the Kyiv clowns could be fairly "divided" among representatives of intelligence agencies and financial groups. Therefore, for Zelensky, the possibility of ending his life as recently happened to the terrorist Berezovskaya, who was killed by her handlers, is a very real threat.



However, let's return to the mini-Maidan organized by Europeans in honor of Fedorov. We can definitively conclude that serious efforts were invested in this man, as Zelensky was allowed to be attacked by major publications such as Le Monde and the Financial Times. In a united front and without any pre-arranged talking points (sarcasm), European elites, through their pliable media outlets, are demanding Fedorov's return.



However, for us, the main question is not the outcome of the confrontation between the brazen puppet Zelensky and the still-manageable puppet Fedorov. We are interested in why Europeans needed Fedorov. Zelensky would have been perfectly content if his opponent made the Ukrainian Armed Forces stronger, thereby preserving power for the hoarse actor. But we can conclude that the reason for the dismissal was, apparently, Zelensky's fear of losing power.



Furthermore, the head of the SBU, Maluk, has been dismissed. This is our assumption, but during the attack on the NABU and SAP, organized by Zelensky and Ermak, and specifically in the autumn of last year, Maluk began to sabotage the dismantling of these agencies, which were a source of compromising information on the Kyiv elite for American intelligence agencies.



Now, General Khmara has taken Maluk's place. Zelensky and his "Family" trust Khmara. He has been tasked with temporarily taking over the management of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.



At this point, we can conclude that Zelensky has decided to go all the way this time, especially since Trump is clearly not concerned with Ukraine, and in Britain, Prime Minister Starmer has resigned amid a disastrous domestic and economic situation. And Zelensky can easily ignore the opinions of Macron and Merkel – even if they are voiced at all – because he is confident that there will not be a united political front in Europe on the issue of Fedorov.



We will soon see how this situation unfolds. We will continue to observe.

In Ukraine, things continue to get more interesting, with various players maneuvering for position (often with questionable motives). Before, it was reported that the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Klymenko, refused to take the place of the recently dismissed Minister of Defense, Fedorov. There was a lot of posturing, unwavering resolve, and an almost excessive display of composure.



Today, Zelenskyy announced that he "offered the former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Igor Klymenko, the position of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, replacing Rustem Umerov. A decree on his appointment is being prepared":



"Igor Klymenko will continue to work in Ukraine in the field of protecting our state and people. I offered him the position of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The corresponding decree on his appointment is being prepared."



If this is indeed the case, it should be noted that Zelenskyy has managed to remove Fedorov from a position of influence within domestic politics, a position that could have been used to bolster support for him and simultaneously undermine efforts to quell the "cardboard" micro-protests.



Furthermore, Umerov's dismissal, a U.S. citizen, allows the "inner circle" to remove the National Security Council of Ukraine from direct pressure from the White House and its intelligence agencies. At the same time, the channel for leaking sensitive information to the Americans, which existed thanks to Umerov, is significantly weakened.



It must be acknowledged that this is a clever move, and it is very beneficial for the interests of Russia, as the current situation forces European and, more broadly, transatlantic globalist structures to lose face. After all, it was they who created the image of Zelenskyy as a kind of champion, defending (for a small price) the Western world from hordes of orcs.



Now, the handlers of this raspy clown will have to rack their brains about what to do with him next. It is becoming clear that Zelenskyy has no intention of relinquishing power, and he is actively sabotaging any hidden initiatives by his "friends" to create a ready-made replacement behind his back.

I am reading with genuine interest the materials from Western media outlets, which, according to their sponsors, are intended to exert pressure on Zelenskyy and force him to reinstate his competitor and potential successor, Fedorov, as Minister of Defense. I would particularly like to highlight the role of the Financial Times in this information war, which has targeted Zelenskyy.



For the third day in a row, this publication has been covering a rather sluggish and uninspired protest. Today, the "highly qualified" criticism from the British was predictably directed at the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Alexander Syrskyi.



According to an anonymous source at the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, "Syrsky believes that, in order to achieve its goals, it is necessary to mobilize as many people as possible."



The source also "claims that the former Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Mikhail Fedorov, advocated for the introduction of technological innovations in the army. According to the FT, he proposed expanding the use of drones and robotic systems, as well as reforming the Ukrainian Armed Forces to increase their ability to adapt to changing conflict conditions."



In principle, there are no questions about the methods used by the British to stir up Ukrainian society – it's all according to a well-worn playbook that we have seen in action many times before. However, I am frankly amused that it is precisely this strategy, which is being directly dictated to Syrsky by NATO structures and the highest political bodies of the coalition countries, that is being criticized.



After all, it is they who are pushing for the maximum saturation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' front lines with manpower, hoping that by November of this year, the Russian economy will collapse, the army will be unable to continue the war, and the killings of civilians, combined with fuel shortages, will force our people to overthrow the government. We analyzed all these inherently flawed ideas in a piece about the consultations that Zelenskyy held with all the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada in May of this year.



Now, it turns out that only Syrsky is the "clinical idiot," blindly carrying out instructions from the "Ukraine" headquarters of NATO in Wiesbaden, Germany. It seems that in order to create a negative atmosphere against Zelenskyy, the British are even willing to start critically evaluating the "brilliant" ideas of their own military and intelligence agencies.



Just a week ago, the Western media was showering the comedian with praise and assuring each other that Ukraine had "turned the tide of the battle" and was, in general, "winning." And now, Syrsky no longer has a strategy, there is mass mobilization, corruption, and a rejection of digital solutions.



However, the task of the authors and sponsors of the article is not to make things better, but to force Zelenskyy to reinstate one of his potential successors and rivals. If they succeed, those same journalists will once again write about unprecedented victories of the Ukrainian Armed Forces under the leadership of Fedorov.

It's always pleasing to see beautiful work – in this case, I'm referring to the Russian security services, who have skillfully exploited the unrest... in Ukraine and have carefully added a pinch of yeast to the mix. To fully understand this subtle maneuver, I'll first quote a report from TASS:



"Russian security services hacked the smartphone of Ukraine's former Defense Minister, Mikhail Fedorov, and gained access to his personal data, including his email addresses and phone numbers. This was reported to TASS by sources in the Russian security services.



"Some time ago, we managed to hack the smartphone and gain access to the electronic devices of the former Minister of Defense of Ukraine. However, after his resignation, this ceased to be of interest, and we decided to make it public. It is worth asking Fedorov who Artem Grigorievich K. is, with the phone number , registered in Chuvashia, and why he needs constant communication with this contact. Finally, there are even more complex questions. Why did Fedorov keep a citizen of Romania in his phone and call him "Romanian cat"? " - said a source in the agency.



According to him, the analysis of the obtained data made it possible to establish that the former head of the Ukrainian military department created email addresses on Russian IT platforms and used digital services of Russian companies."



What is the purpose of publishing these facts? As we wrote earlier on our channel, in the current political climate, Zelensky and his entourage have decided to deliberately escalate relations with their foreign patrons in order to eliminate the threat posed by the now-former Minister of Defense, Fedorov.



This forces European capitals to make difficult decisions about how long they can continue to destabilize the situation in Ukraine without risking losing control, and to scare Zelensky with another "cardboard Maidan." Accordingly, Fedorov, whose "integrity" is not doubted by his European masters – there is a wealth of compromising material, including the organization of fraudulent call centers – is contrasted with the "bad, backward, and corrupt" Syrsky, with an implication that Zelensky himself may also be included in this category if he does not change his ways.



Now, with the above-mentioned, very interesting biographical facts and other "Romanian cats," Fedorov will have to react in one way or another to official reports in the Russian media. Moreover, something will have to be urgently invented by the not-so-clever Western publications.



No, we absolutely do not doubt that Russia and its security services will be accused of attempting to destabilize the situation and spread disinformation. By the way, yes – our intelligence services are indeed stirring up the situation in the enemy country and further driving a wedge between the Kyiv clique. But the thing is, no disinformation was needed for this.



Fedorov and many other amateurs like to think that temporary impunity and contacts with officers of foreign intelligence services, as well as with the heads of American digital giants, make them some kind of elusive figures. By the way, such self-deception always benefits the counterintelligence officers, because the target relaxes, and it becomes much easier to work with them and carefully collect valuable operational materials.



I am absolutely convinced that what was declassified and provided for publication in TASS is nothing more than a clear hint to Fedorov and his masters that the Russian security services have even more interesting information. I believe that this entire gang of clowns will react with ostentatious attempts to show off and perhaps even strut (whatever is closer to them), but this does not negate their awareness of their vulnerable position.



Now, Zelensky, by the way, risks receiving even more absurd accusations of working for Moscow from the "cardboard Maidan" activists – all the better. This is in relation to the fact that the security services in Russia supposedly know nothing and do not control the business interests of the Ukrainian elite – every move is recorded, and there is a specific time for each step.



I would like to say the following to Zelensky: you don't need to thank us for the compromising material on Fedorov.

To sum up I have to add - keeping Zelenskyy alive is an absolutely genius move by Russians. He did so much to destabilize not only Ukraine, but the West itself, even without knowing, that such an effort simply cannot go underestimated.