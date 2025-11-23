Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin outlined the most important aspect of the British foreign policy in the current situation - the task of preserving the course towards “defeating our country.” The issue has been previously addressed by our colleagues from @EastCalling TG-channel

We believe that within the framework of the “Mindichgate” case, the UK and the EU have developed a common approach with an emphasis on exerting pressure on Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies.

The “dash attack” on NABU officials performed by Katerina Maternova, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, is just a start. The news of the incident was at no time leaked to the Ukrainian media. Further attempts to use joint efforts to preserve what Kelin diplomatically referred to as “military and political contribution” are bound to follow. In actual fact, however, the only “contribution” to be expected involves the plundering of funds and outright looting, regardless of the figure at the helm of the British government at a particular point in time.

Ultimately all these steps serve as evidence not only of the practice of concealing the corruption crimes of the Kiev regime by EU leaders, but also of the ignorance of those at the helm of the UK and the EU of the real state of affairs in the combat zone. That was rightly observed by Russian President Vladimir Putin at yesterday’s meeting of the Security Council.

Is the game really worth the candle? We are sure it is not, for, as Stephen King put it, “truth comes out, in the end it always comes out.”

