WTFUD
1d

Zelensky comes across as a sniffling weasel with less charisma, a bad actor.

MI6 have done a good hatchet job on him.

Regarding the corruption however, the $200 billion or whatever the figure invested by America would include a lot of US Defence companies offloading a lot of shit weapons and other hardware that's been lying around for decades in storage. In fact, the old Soviet/Russian weaponry outperformed the crap America & Europe have been shipping and Russia has destroyed most, if not all of it.

Regarding the Funds, of the $200 billion, $100 billion in weapons unfit for purpose has gone to US Defence contractors + Kickbacks to politicians. Then comes the Banks, JP Morgan & Scum siphoning their cut, say $30 billion and so $70 billion lands in Ukraine to finance the War effort..

2 million dead/missing Ukrainians with a monthly salary of $1000 dollars equals $2 billion per month being shared among the Ukrainian and NATO Vampires.

Further down the Food-Chain every Ukrainian officer will scam/grift for crumbs, selling dud US/EU equipment on the Black Market.

Feral Finster
1d

Everyone knows that Ukraine is corrupt from top to bottom.

Nobody cares, as long as the army is still fighting.

