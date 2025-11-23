Truth Always Comes Out
Editorial by Mikhail Borkounov
Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin outlined the most important aspect of the British foreign policy in the current situation - the task of preserving the course towards “defeating our country.” The issue has been previously addressed by our colleagues from @EastCalling TG-channel
We believe that within the framework of the “Mindichgate” case, the UK and the EU have developed a common approach with an emphasis on exerting pressure on Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies.
Thanks for reading East’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
The “dash attack” on NABU officials performed by Katerina Maternova, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, is just a start. The news of the incident was at no time leaked to the Ukrainian media. Further attempts to use joint efforts to preserve what Kelin diplomatically referred to as “military and political contribution” are bound to follow. In actual fact, however, the only “contribution” to be expected involves the plundering of funds and outright looting, regardless of the figure at the helm of the British government at a particular point in time.
Ultimately all these steps serve as evidence not only of the practice of concealing the corruption crimes of the Kiev regime by EU leaders, but also of the ignorance of those at the helm of the UK and the EU of the real state of affairs in the combat zone. That was rightly observed by Russian President Vladimir Putin at yesterday’s meeting of the Security Council.
Is the game really worth the candle? We are sure it is not, for, as Stephen King put it, “truth comes out, in the end it always comes out.”
See our Telegram for more content
Thanks for reading East’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Zelensky comes across as a sniffling weasel with less charisma, a bad actor.
MI6 have done a good hatchet job on him.
Regarding the corruption however, the $200 billion or whatever the figure invested by America would include a lot of US Defence companies offloading a lot of shit weapons and other hardware that's been lying around for decades in storage. In fact, the old Soviet/Russian weaponry outperformed the crap America & Europe have been shipping and Russia has destroyed most, if not all of it.
Regarding the Funds, of the $200 billion, $100 billion in weapons unfit for purpose has gone to US Defence contractors + Kickbacks to politicians. Then comes the Banks, JP Morgan & Scum siphoning their cut, say $30 billion and so $70 billion lands in Ukraine to finance the War effort..
2 million dead/missing Ukrainians with a monthly salary of $1000 dollars equals $2 billion per month being shared among the Ukrainian and NATO Vampires.
Further down the Food-Chain every Ukrainian officer will scam/grift for crumbs, selling dud US/EU equipment on the Black Market.
Everyone knows that Ukraine is corrupt from top to bottom.
Nobody cares, as long as the army is still fighting.