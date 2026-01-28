East’s Substack

East’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
2d

A concise description of a thieves gallery, a brood or nest of vipers lurking in every rat-hole.

I suppose we'll just have to keep smoking the vermin out with Uncle TOS and Next of Kin.

Reply
Share
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
2d

😀 😃

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 East Calling · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture