Vladimir Trukhan’s bonus 5 minutes on new Russian approaches.

An East Calling Exclusive
Zinderneuf
Jan 10, 2026

Vladimir Trukhan gives us a no-holds barred analysis of geopolitical events where he doesn’t mince words))

Maybe 18+ At least PG13!

Clarifications:

1) Comecon - The Council for Mutual Economic Assistance, often abbreviated as Comecon (/ˌkɒmɪˈkɒn/ KOM-ik-ON) or CMEA, was an economic organization from 1949 to 1991 under the leadership of the Soviet Union that comprised the countries of the Eastern Bloc along with a number of socialist states elsewhere in the world.

2) MARSHAL VASILEVSKIY (IMO: 9778313) is a Floating Storage/Production and is sailing under the flag of Russia. (See pictures here. She is beautiful!)

Discussion about this video

