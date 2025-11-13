East’s Substack

East's Substack

Vladimir Trukhan’s “Five-Minute Talks” from 23.10.2025

#Trukhan
Nov 13, 2025

▪️About the fickle prankster Trump and how to perceive it;

▪️About the “military truth-tellers of Telegram”.

Reference to Kopeysk incident - https://t.me/EastCalling/24342

Discussion about this video

