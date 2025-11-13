Vladimir Trukhan’s “Five-Minute Talks” from 23.10.2025

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00512Vladimir Trukhan’s “Five-Minute Talks” from 23.10.2025#TrukhanEast CallingNov 13, 2025512Share▪️About the fickle prankster Trump and how to perceive it;▪️About the “military truth-tellers of Telegram”. Reference to Kopeysk incident - https://t.me/EastCalling/24342Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksEast’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsEast CallingRecent PostsLarry Johnson and EastCalling November 10th, 2025Nov 10 • East CallingWelcome, Marat Khairullin! Episode 6: Syria 2015 to 2017. English Only EditNov 6 • ZinderneufOn the Russian Media Sphere Oct 31 • East CallingWelcome Marat Khairullin! Episode 5: Nord-Ost Attack, Now And 23 Years Ago (English Edit)Oct 26 • ZinderneufBurevestnik tests were successfully carried outOct 26 • ZinderneufLt. Colonel in Reserve Oleg Shalandin Interviews author and commentator Tathagata Bhattacharya (English Only Edit) October 17, 2025Oct 25 • Zinderneuf5 minute topics by Vladimir Trukhan. Oct 24 • East Calling