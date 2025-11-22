1–2) Is it possible to deceive the Supreme

3) Examples of paramilitary nonsense

Commentary of АДЕКВАТ Z:

🈁Literally on the eve of Gerasimov reporting the complete liberation of Kupyansk, another wave of subversive rumors was spreading in the military whore-coop: there are no videos from the city, which means the stripes are lying to themselves and to us, which means no trust in them, trust only us, the conscience of the nation, and bring your money to us as well.

I wanted to speak at length on whether false reports are conceivable in the army, especially as a systemic phenomenon. Colonel Trukhan beat me to it. Listen to him. I remind women and children that the colonel sometimes tends to express himself bluntly.

From my side, I will only add that after Putin’s words yesterday that the city was practically entirely under control as of November 4, those involved in spreading rumors have only two options left. Either to offer the most humiliated apologies for subversive propaganda—or to have the audacity to question the words of the Supreme Commander himself.

Of course, they will do neither, but will pretend as if they have been blessed by divine dew.

