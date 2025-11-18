East’s Substack



Vladimir Trukhan's FiveMinutes for November 12, 2025

Nov 18, 2025

▪️ Mum’s “OSINT” and comments under frontline videos

▪️ Afghan story of “non-traditional” means of destruction

▪️ Launch points and routes of Ukrainian crappy UAVs

Discussion about this video

