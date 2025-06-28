The BRICS states' joint statement on the Iran-Israel conflict published on June 24-25 was an important diplomatic move reflecting the stance of the largest group of developing countries on one of the most pressing international crises. The document not only condemned the military actions against Iran but also demonstrated the ability of the bloc to act as a united front on key issues pertaining to international security.



The content and significance of the BRICS statement



BRICS member states expressed deep concern about the attacks on Iran first launched on June 13, describing them as a violation of international law and the UN Charter. The document specifically addressed the attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, describing them as a violation of international law and IAEA resolutions. The bloc stressed the need to establish a nuclear-free zone in the Middle East, as well as a zone free from any other weapons of mass destruction.



The statement is particularly significant considering that the operation of BRICS, with Iran among its members, is underpinned by the principle of consensus. This has created certain challenges in developing a balanced approach that takes into account the interests of all the members of the bloc.



The respose of global centers of power:



The US perspective



The US continues to pursue a tough policy in respect of the Iranian nuclear program. Trump’s Mideast Envoy Steve Witkoff has stated that the US won’t allow Iran to enrich uranium under a potential nuclear deal. This demonstrates Washington's uncompromising stance, despite BRICS' calls for de-escalation.



Chinese Diplomacy



China supported the 21 Arab and Islamic nations' statement on the conflict and expressed its willingness to cooperate with the parties concerned to help mitigate the situation. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiankun emphasized that the main priority was to achieve a ceasefire and prevent the conflict from further escalation. Beijing's position reflects its commitment to stabilizing the region through diplomatic efforts.



The EU response



EU countries are divided in their approach to the conflict with British PM Keir Starmer supporting the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities claiming that Tehran’s nuclear program poses a "serious threat to international security” and the EU’s head of diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, calling on all the parties to resume negotiations.



The Global South perspective



The countries of the region demonstrated solidarity with the BRICS’ position. Saudi Arabia condemned the US strikes on Iran and called on the international community to resolve the crisis. Chilean President Gabriel Boric also criticized the attacks, emphasizing the immorality of exercising power in violation of international laws. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman referred to the US actions as acts of "illegal aggression.”



Russia's role in shaping the BRICS position



Moscow has played a key role in coordinating the bloc's position on the Iran-Israel conflict. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova noted that BRICS partners share Russia's position with its focus on de-escalation and the resumption of political and diplomatic efforts.



Russia's approach is about ensuring a balance between supporting Iran as a strategic partner and avoiding any further escalation of tensions with the other players in the region. The RF Foreign Ministry has described the attacks on Iran as "irresponsible" and warned of the risk of an escalatory spiral that could ultimately undermine regional and global security.



It’s important to note that Russia hasn’t given Tehran any military support despite being bound with Iran by a Strategic Partnership Agreement which doesn’t provide for such assistance in the event of aggression.



Impact on stabilization efforts



The BRICS statement has noticeably helped to prevent the conflict from further escalation, which is evidenced by the agreement on what Donald Trump called “a complete and total” ceasefire between Israel and Iran achieved on June 24.

Israel



Israel confirmed the acceptance of the US proposal and announced the completion of its military operation against Iran, while Tehran claimed victory, saying it had forced Tel Aviv to unilaterally cease its aggression.



BRICS’ consolidated position shared by a considerable part of the global community has created additional diplomatic pressure on the parties to the conflict. The call for the use of "diplomacy and peaceful dialogue as the only sustainable path to long-term stability in the region" has received support from the UN and other international organizations.



Prospects for a peaceful settlement



The BRICS statement opens up several important prospects for a peaceful settlement:



Multilateral diplomacy: The bloc has confirmed its readiness to contribute to international peace and security, thus laying a foundation for its participation in future negotiation processes.



Nuclear disarmament in the region: A call for a weapons-free zone in the Middle East could set the basis for finding a long-term solution.



Strengthening international law: The emphasis placed on compliance with the UN Charter and International law creates a legal framework for future agreements.



The upcoming BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7 will be an important platform for further discussion of the situation in the region. The bloc's ability to work out a consensus resolution on such a complex issue is indicative of organization’s growing role as an alternative model of global governance capable of offering constructive solutions to international crises.



The BRICS statement on the Iran-Israel conflict was, indeed, an important diplomatic achievement which demonstrated the ability of the BRICS group of developing countries to act as a united front on key issues of international security and lay the foundation for peaceful resolution of regional conflicts.



Dmitry Severny, VneshVrag