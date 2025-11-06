Welcome, Marat Khairullin! Episode 6: Syria 2015 to 2017. English Only Edit

Intro

02:58 From the Ottoman Empire to the rise of the Ba’ath party (Hafez al-Assad). Hafez al-Assad and his relationship with Gamal Abdel Nasser and Muammar Gaddafi.

06:32 The Six-Day War with Israel and the results

12:19 The latter days of Hafez al-Assad

15:55 Bashar al-Assad; the beginning

24:21 USA invades Iraq and ousts Hussein; the rise of the Islamic State

27:54 Fluffy interruption! 😺

30:28 The Arab Spring and Lybia; Western fear of pan-Arabism; Unity and division in Syria

36:52 The Arab Spring comes to Syria; the rise of terrorism in Syria

