Welcome Marat Khairullin! Episode 5: Nord-Ost Attack, Now And 23 Years Ago (English Edit)

Some background from Lt.Col. in reserve Oleg Shalandin:

23 years ago, one of the most terrible terrorist attacks in the history of Russia occurred - the seizure of the Dubrovka theater center in Moscow. On October 23, a group of armed terrorists took more than 900 spectators and participants of the musical “Nord-Ost” hostage. Three days later, security forces carried out a special operation to free the hostages, using a secret “sleep-inducing” gas. During the terrorist attack and the subsequent assault, 130 hostages died, and all the militants were killed

Intro: The West and their plans to use terrorism against their Russia.

06:40 Explaining the first and second Chechen wars. Part 1: The first Chechen war.

16:44 Part 2: The second Chechen war.

28:50 The Nord Ost attack in Moscow. The media circus.

