The corruption scandal that erupted last week on November 11th with reports of the Ukrainian media regarding NABU officers conducting searches at the site of one of Zelensky’s closest associates. The person concerned, Timur Mindich, was first viewed by us as one of the many mundane figures to be found in Ukraine. But as the events unfolded, it became clear that this particular scandal is more revealing than any other news story of its kind.

We managed to identify at least three external forces involved in this matter. What seemed to have once been “united West” is now falling apart, since all the parties involved, namely the US, EU and UK are seen to be pursuing their own interests on the territory of Ukraine.

The EU is not a homogenous entity as it is represented by national governments. Some have been forced to follow the will of the EU whereas others have refused to do so with a view to securing their own interests. Such a stance has automatically made them “allies of Putin” in the eyes of other states.

Lagging behind the rest of the EU and ranking, according to some experts, among the world’s worst performing economies, Germany appears of particular interest in the given context.

The UK has also “distinguished” itself. Unlike Germany, however, Britain is driven by the desire to regain at least part of the might it used to have. The UK is playing its own game which is occasionally in line with that of the EU on the whole. The UK has managed to meddle in the Ukrainian conflict quite efficiently and it seems to have gained control over Zelensky, despite the best efforts of the US to host the party.

Further to the question of the US, it should be noted that more than anything else President Trump needs to commit a “heroic act” of some sort. Having realized that all the endeavors to make Russia dance to the US tune have failed, so have those aimed at keeping Zelensky loyal to the old master, Washington appears to have turned to harsher schemes, such as bringing up the aforementioned corruption case so as to put pressure on Zelensky and his allies.

Meanwhile, it has been established that Brussels is particularly interested in hushing up the corruption scandal surrounding Ukraine so as to support V. Zelensky.

What’s more, there’s ample evidence to suggest that the EU diplomatic missions in Kiev have been challenged with the task to use any resources available to exert pressure on the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP) as well as the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) including but not limited to the bribery of the organizations’ officials. So, to a certain extent it contradicts the goals that the US has, considering that Witkoff has cancelled his meeting with Zelensky in Istanbul, and, according to the American press, the US has worked out a 28-point plan that allegedly was rejected by Zelensky. Axios reports, citing a US official:

“The meeting was postponed when it became clear that Zelensky was rejecting the agreements reached with Umerov and was not interested in discussing Trump’s plan. Instead, Zelensky was heading to Ankara with another plan developed jointly with European partners, which Russia will never accept.”

The above can serve as an additional proof confirming that Europeans and Americans have different approaches to the Ukrainian case and that the Trump administration may use this corruption case as a lever to break Europe’s weaking unity.

Another widely-discussed issue we’ve been facing lately concerns the Ukrainian energy and defense sectors. We therefore wonder how you assess the efficacy of the EU policy in respect of Ukraine, considering the recent corruption scandal that has recently revolved around its energy sector. To the best of our knowledge, the glaring truth of Europe’s involvement in

covering up the cases of the embezzlement of funds allocated to the Kyiv regime for many years in a row has come out into the open. The evidence collected by the SAP and NABU point to the involvement of Zelensky and his team in the theft of the Western funds.

Besides the investigation of the energy sector, the SAP and NABU have conducted a detailed audit of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. It has been discovered that the $100 million the former has been “relieved of” fades in significance compared to the “losses” incurred by the latter.

In this regard Mr.Larry Johnson said as follows:

With respect to the corruption issue. The USG has opened a criminal investigation of the Zelensky government. It involves $48 BILLION in missing funds. So, I don’t think the EU missions will be able to stop the process. I think these news reports are a signal that the West is preparing to jettison Zelensky. He’ll be the scapegoat. The sums involved are far more than $100 million.

We also couldn’t refrain from wondering how the ongoing scandal may affect Ursula von der Leyen’s actions considering her track record with the COVID-19 vaccine case standing out. May she be expected to change her tune or is she going to remain dedicated to the goal of increasing the tension within the EU on the pretext of the “Russian threat” while benefiting from the funds allocated to Kiev? The issue is relevant indeed, given that the US is not willing to put the corruption case on hold.

The same question applies to Berlin that is reluctant to back down from its plan to further increase the amount of financial aid allocated to Ukraine despite being in possession of the evidence confirming Zelensky and his team’s involvement in illegal activities. We are therefore curious to find out how Larry C. Johnson expects the ongoing processes to affect Merz’s further political career prospects.

These questions will be definitely raised within our upcoming livestream with Larry C. Johnson next Tuesday on November 25th, at 17:00 CET/ 11:00 EST. Stay tuned.