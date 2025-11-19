East’s Substack

WTFUD
38m

So Yermak slithers off to London to link up with Zaluzhny and the Boys at MI6.

Meanwhile former Ukrainian Ambassador to America Oksana Markarova is favoured by America/CIA/Deep State to replace Yermak. reporting directly to Zelensky/London, err, no, Uncle Scam.

In 2000 Markarova interned in the US at the World Bank

We see a similar pattern to that of Annalena Baerbock, born in Germany, made in the USSA.

Markarova is heavily involved in the Ukrainian-Moldova American Enterprise Fund (UMAEF) which supports companies who survived the WAR/SMO with Shark-Loans and Tech Start-Ups (Ukie Scam Call Centres for weapons, drugs and prostitution rackets.

The Deckchairs have been shifted but Trump's realised his Cake's getting smaller by the day.

Feral Finster
3h

Don't kid ytourself. The West is not "falling apart", the only question is who will be vizier in Zelenskii's court, with everyone insisting that they could run the war better.

