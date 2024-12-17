Today's news did not make me happy. The Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops, Lieutenant General Igor Anatolyevich Kirillov, has died.
Since 1987, he served in the USSR Armed Forces. In 1991, he graduated from the Higher Military Command School of Chemical Defense in Kostroma.
Since 1991, he served in Germany in the Western Group of Forces, which at that time was already undergoing the process of liquidation (it was finally closed down in 1994). After returning from Germany, he served in the Moscow Military District.
In 1995, Kirillov began serving in the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense (RCBD) troops. He started as a platoon commander, and by 2009 he had risen to the rank of commander of a separate RCBD brigade. In 2009, he transferred to the Directorate of the Chief of the RCBD troops.
In 2007, he graduated from the Marshal Timoshenko Military Academy of Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense. In 2014, he headed this educational institution. He had a PhD in military sciences.
In April 2017, he became the chief of the NBC Defense troops. Hero of Labor of Russia.
The main tasks of the NBC Defense troops include:
identifying and assessing the radiation, chemical and biological situation, the scale and consequences of the destruction of radiation, chemical and biologically hazardous facilities;
ensuring the protection of formations and units from the damaging factors of weapons of mass destruction and radiation, chemical and biological contamination;
reducing the visibility of troops and facilities;
eliminating the consequences of accidents (destruction) at radiation, chemical and biologically hazardous facilities;
inflicting losses on the enemy by using flamethrower-incendiary weapons.
The NBC Defense troops, popularly known as "khimdym", are high-tech troops.
General Kirillov's activities have always been a thorn in the West.
Since the spring of 2022, Kirillov has repeatedly given reports in which he accused the United States of developing a military biological program on the territory of Ukraine. For example, he claimed that outbreaks of bird flu and mass deaths of birds in the Kherson region in 2021 were linked to American experiments.
In March 2022, he accused the United States and its allies of trying to create "bioagents capable of selectively affecting various ethnic groups," in particular the Slavs.
In June of the same year, he announced that Ukrainian biolabs supervised by the United States were studying viruses transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes.
In August 2022, at a briefing, Kirillov announced the artificial origin of the coronavirus. "We are considering the possibility that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is involved in the emergence of the new coronavirus. Since 2009, this agency has been funding the Predict program, which studied new types of coronaviruses. In particular, bats that carry these viruses were captured,” he said.
In October 2023, Kirillov said that the Ukrainian special services “may be planning to carry out provocations using biological weapons under a false flag.”
In January 2024, the general said that former CIA Director Gina Haspel and US Health Secretary Alex Azar were obstructing the investigation into the causes of the coronavirus and were manipulating public opinion in the interests of pharmaceutical companies.
In August 2024, the general said that “Washington maintains significant interest in obtaining biomaterials from citizens of Russia, Ukraine, and other post-Soviet states.” According to him, up to 16,000 biosamples were taken from Ukraine to Western research laboratories, which were subsequently used “in military biological research, including for selecting biological agents that are most dangerous for the population of a particular region.” In October 2024, Kirillov accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of using Western chemical weapons "under the guise of smoke shells" in the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region. According to him, more than 20 Russian servicemen were injured. "The cause of the personnel's injuries was the ingestion of a large amount of aerosol containing chlorine, as well as toxic substances with a suffocating effect, through the respiratory tract," he said.
This does not mean that this work will stop with his death.
I am sure that this terrorist attack will be answered for.
The Kingdom of Heaven and Eternal Peace.
For the west it forever seems that no low is too low. I guess that when the flak is heavy you're over the target. No consolation to General Kirillov or his family, but I hope that Russia manages to answer in kind.
God rest his soul.
Some two years prior to the outbreak of COVID 19 in Italy and Wuhan, a guest column in Pravda as well as the very informed comments thereto had detailed in length on the American deep state funded project to synthesise novel viruses with potential to produce severely debilitating illness or grave Systematic inflammatory response syndrome involving cytokine storms and the like, with minimal body reaction in form of fever or immune response in the initial days of infection :- a setting which would facilitate unbridled proliferation of the virions uptil the breakpoint when a sudden anf irreversibly lethal cytokine storms would supervene. Afflicted victims will have a hard time securing paid leave owing to paucity of symptoms, but the strain of work during the initial phase of infection will have the effect of rendering the disease essentially incurably fatal in the course of its progression owing to rampant unbridled proliferation of the coronavirus virions which have been especially engineered to evade surveillance from the body's T and B lymphocytes. The Pravda article had mentioned that close to a thousand scientists and ancilliary workers were involved in this germ warfare development project, and that they had been immunised with special vaccines sourced from Switzerland by the DoD as a precaution against inadvertent self infection, and that they had been concealing this fact even from immediate family members but a reality check by measuring their specific antibody levels would give them away. Needless to say, that article was taken down soon after by the usual suspects, Zio-oligarchic American search engines and browsers, which would thenceforth always throw up the false result, "Article not published.".