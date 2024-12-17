Chief of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov

Today's news did not make me happy. The Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops, Lieutenant General Igor Anatolyevich Kirillov, has died.

Since 1987, he served in the USSR Armed Forces. In 1991, he graduated from the Higher Military Command School of Chemical Defense in Kostroma.

Since 1991, he served in Germany in the Western Group of Forces, which at that time was already undergoing the process of liquidation (it was finally closed down in 1994). After returning from Germany, he served in the Moscow Military District.

In 1995, Kirillov began serving in the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense (RCBD) troops. He started as a platoon commander, and by 2009 he had risen to the rank of commander of a separate RCBD brigade. In 2009, he transferred to the Directorate of the Chief of the RCBD troops.

In 2007, he graduated from the Marshal Timoshenko Military Academy of Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense. In 2014, he headed this educational institution. He had a PhD in military sciences.

In April 2017, he became the chief of the NBC Defense troops. Hero of Labor of Russia.

The main tasks of the NBC Defense troops include:

identifying and assessing the radiation, chemical and biological situation, the scale and consequences of the destruction of radiation, chemical and biologically hazardous facilities;

ensuring the protection of formations and units from the damaging factors of weapons of mass destruction and radiation, chemical and biological contamination;

reducing the visibility of troops and facilities;

eliminating the consequences of accidents (destruction) at radiation, chemical and biologically hazardous facilities;

inflicting losses on the enemy by using flamethrower-incendiary weapons.

The NBC Defense troops, popularly known as "khimdym", are high-tech troops.

General Kirillov's activities have always been a thorn in the West.

Since the spring of 2022, Kirillov has repeatedly given reports in which he accused the United States of developing a military biological program on the territory of Ukraine. For example, he claimed that outbreaks of bird flu and mass deaths of birds in the Kherson region in 2021 were linked to American experiments.

In March 2022, he accused the United States and its allies of trying to create "bioagents capable of selectively affecting various ethnic groups," in particular the Slavs.

In June of the same year, he announced that Ukrainian biolabs supervised by the United States were studying viruses transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes.

In August 2022, at a briefing, Kirillov announced the artificial origin of the coronavirus. "We are considering the possibility that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is involved in the emergence of the new coronavirus. Since 2009, this agency has been funding the Predict program, which studied new types of coronaviruses. In particular, bats that carry these viruses were captured,” he said.

In October 2023, Kirillov said that the Ukrainian special services “may be planning to carry out provocations using biological weapons under a false flag.”

In January 2024, the general said that former CIA Director Gina Haspel and US Health Secretary Alex Azar were obstructing the investigation into the causes of the coronavirus and were manipulating public opinion in the interests of pharmaceutical companies.

In August 2024, the general said that “Washington maintains significant interest in obtaining biomaterials from citizens of Russia, Ukraine, and other post-Soviet states.” According to him, up to 16,000 biosamples were taken from Ukraine to Western research laboratories, which were subsequently used “in military biological research, including for selecting biological agents that are most dangerous for the population of a particular region.” In October 2024, Kirillov accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of using Western chemical weapons "under the guise of smoke shells" in the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region. According to him, more than 20 Russian servicemen were injured. "The cause of the personnel's injuries was the ingestion of a large amount of aerosol containing chlorine, as well as toxic substances with a suffocating effect, through the respiratory tract," he said.

This does not mean that this work will stop with his death.

I am sure that this terrorist attack will be answered for.

The Kingdom of Heaven and Eternal Peace.