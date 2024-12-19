Direct line with Vladimir Putin. Part 3

Share this postEast’s SubstackDirect line with Vladimir Putin. Part 3Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript8Share this postEast’s SubstackDirect line with Vladimir Putin. Part 3Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Direct line with Vladimir Putin. Part 3Vladimir Putin showed the banner of 155th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade and wished luck to all the heroic fighters who are pushing the enemy out of Kursk region and are fighting along the whole front.ZinderneufDec 19, 20248Share this postEast’s SubstackDirect line with Vladimir Putin. Part 3Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareTranscriptAll of them are fighting, literally, heroically. And at this very moment they are in the combat. Let us wish everyone who is fighting in the Kursk region and on the entire front line good luck, victory and return home.-Vladimir Putin Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postEast’s SubstackDirect line with Vladimir Putin. Part 3Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreEast’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsZinderneufRecent PostsDirect line with Vladimir Putin. Part 2Dec 19 • ZinderneufDirect Line with Vladimir Putin Highlights part 1Dec 19 • ZinderneufEast Calling Week In Review Dec 1st 2024Dec 3 • ZinderneufMike Mihajlovic interviewed by East Calling!Nov 28 • ZinderneufTathagata Bhattacharya discussion with Oleg ShalandinNov 17 • ZinderneufPost-Election stream with Zinderneuf, Jelena, Ryan Milton, and Oleg ShalandinNov 15 • Zinderneuf(English Only Edit*)Marat Khairullin interviews Indian Author/Journalist Tathagata Bhattacharya!Oct 30 • Zinderneuf
Share this post