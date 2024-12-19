Playback speed
Direct line with Vladimir Putin. Part 3

Vladimir Putin showed the banner of 155th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade and wished luck to all the heroic fighters who are pushing the enemy out of Kursk region and are fighting along the whole front.
Zinderneuf
Dec 19, 2024
All of them are fighting, literally, heroically. And at this very moment they are in the combat. Let us wish everyone who is fighting in the Kursk region and on the entire front line good luck, victory and return home.

-Vladimir Putin

