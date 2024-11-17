Playback speed
Tathagata Bhattacharya discussion with Oleg Shalandin

November 11th, 2024 Discussing BRICS, India/Russia relations, and the SMO. English-only edit.
Nov 17, 2024
Transcript

Once again, we are joined by Author/Journalist Tathagata Bhattacharya and our regular guest Lieutenant Colonel in Reserve Oleg Shalandin. Oleg brought his own questions to ask Tathagata for the benefit of his Russian audience, and the two of them had an enlightening discussion about the special relationship between Russia and India. As Tathagata points out, the only thing that the Indian ruling party and the opposition can agree upon is the importance of India’s relationship with Russia.

Further, they discuss the delusional religion of Western fetishism that exists to a small extent even in India, and the nature of how Western journalism reinforces pro-Western narratives.

