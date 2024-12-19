Direct Line with Vladimir Putin Highlights part 1





On possibilities of Western Air Defence hitting Oreshnik:



Therefore, there are Patriots, there are more modern THAAD systems. <...> If the Patriot can be compared to the S -300 of the Russian system, then the THAAD is something like the S-400. Its characteristics are a little weaker, but it is the S-400 in general. <...>

But there are other means of defeat. These are anti-missile defense systems, about which we have talked a lot, there were a lot of discussions, We have been asking the Americans not to deploy this system so that we do not have to create a system of overcoming. In the end, we have done it. Remember, the Avant-garde has appeared. <...>



We have done a lot to overcome the PRO [Anti-missile defense]. And in general, from the point of view of the interests of American taxpayers, this whole story is a costly thing, contributing only a little to the security of their country.



<...>



Well, if those Western experts, about whom you said, think so, [that Oreshnik can be hit] let them offer us, and let them offer those in the West and in the USA, who pay them for their analysis, to carry out some kind of technological experiment. Well, let's say, such a high-tech duel of the 21st century. Let them determine some kind of object for defeat, let's say, in Kiev. Concentrate there all their air-defense and anti-missile forces. And we will strike there with the Oreshnik. And we'll see what happens.



Highly recommended to watch in full. Very simple and clear explanation.



Check out our other resources:

X

Telegram

If you value this project, you can now contribute via our buymeacoffee link:



Donate



It's quick to sign up and easy to donate!

