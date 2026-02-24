Larry C. Johnson ans EastCalling

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript63Larry C. Johnson ans EastCallingEast CallingFeb 24, 202663ShareTranscriptToday we discussed:4th year of SMODangerous games that the West PlaysIraq vs Kuwait. Iran vs IsraelVisit EastCalling Telegram for more content.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksEast’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsEast CallingRecent PostsLarry Johnson and EastCalling February 17th, 2026Feb 17 • East CallingArman Ghukasyan joins EastCalling Live to discuss Armenian politics [English-Only Edit]Feb 16 • ZinderneufChief of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff, First Deputy Defence Minister, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov gives a reportFeb 15 • ZinderneufLarry Johnson and EastCalling February 10th, 2026Feb 10 • East CallingLarry Johnson and EastCalling February 03rd, 2026Feb 3 • East CallingLarry Johnson and EastCalling January 27th, 2026Jan 27 • East Calling5 minute topics with Vladimir Trukhan Jan 24 • Zinderneuf